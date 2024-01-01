Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG QNED99 86 inch 8K Smart QNED TV

LG QNED99 86 inch 8K Smart QNED TV

86QNED996QB

LG QNED99 86 inch 8K Smart QNED TV

(3)
A front view of the LG QNED TV with infill image and product logo on
All Spec

DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Type

    LED/LCD

  • Screen size

    86" (217cm)

  • Resolution

    7680 x 4320

  • Motion Rate

    Tru Motion 200 with backlight scanning

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Yes (Quantum Dot + Nanocell)

  • Backlight Type

    Mini LED

  • Local Dimming

    Precision Dimming Pro+

  • Colour Bit Depth

    10-bit

  • HDR Format1

    Dolby VisionTM, HDR10, HLG

  • Dolby Vision IQ™1

    Yes (with Precision Detail)

  • HDR10 Pro1

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (PRO)

  • Picture Modes

    9 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, APS, Cinema, Cricket, Game Optimiser, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)

  • HDR Picture Modes

    6 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, Cinema
    Home, Cinema, Game Optimiser)

  • Dolby Vision ™ Picture Modes

    5 (Vivid, Standard, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game Optimiser)

  • Image Processor

    α9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K

  • Resolution Upscaling²

    8K Upscaler

  • AI Picture

    Yes (PRO 8K)

  • AI Brightness

    Yes (HDR)

  • Auto Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby Vision)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Motion Pro (Black Frame Insertion)

    Yes (Pro)

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • High Frame Rate (HFR)3

    Yes (HDMI/USB: 4K@120fps)

  • Tuner

    MPEG-2/4 DVB-T2/S2 (UHF & Satellite Tuner)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Magic Remote

    Yes (Magic Tap)

  • Intelligent Voice Control⁴

    Yes

  • Hands-Free Voice Control4

    Yes

  • Electronic Programme Guide

    Yes

  • User Guide (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Time Machine Compatible5

    Yes (with Time Shift)

  • Universal Remote Feature⁶

    Yes

  • Photo Playback Formats

    JPEG/PNG/BMP/AVIF/HEIC/HEIF

  • Music Playback Formats

    MP3/WAV/WMA/OGG/FLAC

  • Video Playback Formats

    ASF/WMV/AVI (Xvid, H.264/AVC)/ MP4/M4V/MOV (H.264, H.265, MPEG-4, HEVC), AV1/ MKV (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, HEVC, AV1) TS/TRP/TP/MTS /MPG/3GP/3G2/MPEG/DAT/VOB/HEVC (Up to 3840x2160 @120p / 7680x4320 @ 60p) / AV1 (Up to 7680x4320 @ 60p / (Up to 3840x2160 60p)

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Sports Alert7

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

GAMING FEATURES

  • Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)8

    Yes

  • AMD FreeSync® Premium10

    Yes

  • HGiG Mode

    Yes

  • Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser/Dashboard

    Yes

SMART TV FEATURES

  • AI ThinQ12

    Yes

  • Smart TV Operating System

    webOS 22 Smart TV

  • Amazon Alexa Built In12

    Yes

  • Works with Apple HomeKit12

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Web Browser13

    Yes

  • FreeviewPlus (HbbTV)14

    Yes

  • Smart Speaker Compatible16

    Yes

SMART SHARE FEATURES

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Smart Share (Miracast)18

    Yes (PIP/Full Screen)

  • Smartphone Remote App19

    LG ThinQ

  • Works with Apple AirPlay 220

    Yes

AUDIO FEATURES

  • Audio Output

    86", 75": 40W, 65“: 20W

  • Audio Decoder

    HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X, LPCM, MPEG-1, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3 (DolbyDigital+), AC-4 (Dolby Atmos)

  • Virtual Surround

    Dolby Atmos

  • WiSA 2.1ch Compatible21

    Yes

  • Sound Modes

    7 (AI Sound Pro, Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Cricket (Sports), Music, Game Optimiser)

  • AI Sound

    Yes (PRO)

  • Bluetooth Output22

    Yes (1-2 headphones or matching BT speakers)

  • LG Sound Sync23

    Yes (LG TV Bluetooth)

  • Audio Return Channel23

    Yes (eARC, supporting Dolby Atmos pass-through)

  • LG TV Sound Mode Share23

    Yes

CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI23

    Yes (4)

  • USB

    Yes (3)

  • RF Antenna Input

    Yes (1)

  • Digital (Optical) Audio Output

    Yes (1)

  • LAN Port

    Yes (1)

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

  • TV with Stand (WxHxD)

    86": 1917mm x 1175mm x 452mm

  • TV without Stand (WxHxD)

    86": 1917mm x 1098mm x 30mm

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    TBC

  • Net Weight with Stand (kg)

    86": 59.2kg

  • Net Weight without Stand (kg)

    86": 55.4kg

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    86": 2090mm x 1215mm x 285mm

  • Gross Weight of Carton (kg)

    86" : 73.5kg

  • VESA size

    86": 600 x 400

  • Energy Star Rating

    86": 3 Stars

  • EAN

    8806091511416

WARRANTY PERIOD

  • Warranty Period

    12 months - Parts and Labour

