Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Soundbar Éclair QP5

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG Soundbar Éclair QP5

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

QP5

LG Soundbar Éclair QP5

(0)

CES 2021 Innovation Awards

CES Innovation awards (logo)

QP5

Red Dot Design Award

Red Dot Design Award

QP5

EISA

EISA

QP5

IDEA

IDEA

QP5

A soundbar and a subwoofer are placed on a marble floor, soundbar and subwoofer facing opposite sides

Made smaller for harmony with your home.

There is a collage of three images - soundbar and subwoofer in a white living room on the left side, close-up of a right side of soundbar in the middle, and soundbar and subwoofer placed on a wooden cabinet on the right side of a collage image.

Learn more

3.1.2 Channel and Dolby Atmos In a Compact Design

3.1.2 Channel Audio and Dolby Atmos place sound all around you for a more realistic audio experience. The new LG Eclair QP5 is the complete package with powerful, immersive audio in a more compact size.

Clear and Loud Sound With Less Vibration

The compact LG Eclair QP5 has a bi-directional subwoofer that minimises vibration. This gives you clear, high-quality sound with less distortion, so you can enjoy movies and music without worrying about disturbing others.

Deep and Clear Bass With Less Shake

The Eclair's bi-directional subwoofer also minimises vibration. So you get to experience the same big bass as a full-size soundbar but with less speaker shake.

Upgrade Your Soundbar With Your LG TV’s AI Processor

The upgraded 2021 α9 AI Processor found in select LG TVs helps your LG Soundbar to produce better sound. TV Sound Mode Share allows the soundbar to use the TV’s processing power and AI Sound Pro to make everything you hear clearer and more consistent, even from different content sources. 

There is an alpha nine chip image on TV and there is a soundbar right below. There are also sound wave effect coming out from soundbar.

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.

with MERIDIAN

Creating Better Sound Together

Since 1977, Meridian has delivered innovative and elegant high-performance audio solutions that have redefined how people enjoy their music and movies. As the pioneer of High Resolution Audio and the master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), they have played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.

Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner of a product.

Upgraded AI Sound Pro With LG Eclair

Adaptive audio uses an upgraded algorithm to identify voices, effects, and frequencies then optimises the sound by genre for a more immersive experience with every scene.

Audio Connection With No Compromise

HDMI eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) allows lossless transmission of uncompressed audio, along with Dolby Atmos® and DTS: X® on compatible TVs.

TV is on the wall. TV shows a group of band in black silhouette. LG Soundbar is right below TV on a gray shelf. There is a HDMI eARC icon below the soundbar.

4K Content Seamlessly In-Sync

The LG Eclair QP5 delivers 4K content, including HDR and Dolby Vision, with minimal loss to quality or performance for a fully connected TV & audio experience.

The New LG Eclair — A Soundbar to Match Your Standards

A New Look to Match Your Taste

A stylish and compact design fits elegantly anywhere in the house.

3.1.2 Channel Audio with Dolby Atmos

3.1.2 Channel Audio and Dolby Atmos surround you in sound for a more lifelike audio experience.

Low-vibration
Subwoofer

The LG Eclair QP5 has a bi-directional subwoofer that minimises vibration for worry-free movie nights.

Key Feature

  • Cinematic three dimensional sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X
  • Stylish & compact design with low vibration subwoofer
  • Powerful depth of sound (320W, 6 channels)
  • Cutting-edge Meridian technology inside
  • Optimal connectivity
  • Upgraded AI Sound Pro
Print

All Spec

RECOMMENDED TV -

  • Size

    42", 48", 55"

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS -

  • Total Output Power

    320W

  • Sound System

    3.1.2ch

  • Output Power - Front

    20W x 2

  • Output Power - Centre

    20W x 1

  • Output Power - Height

    20W x 2

  • Output Power - Wireless Subwoofer

    220W (Wireless)

SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -

  • Surround Sound Decoding

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS:X, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS-HD High Resolution Audio, DTS Digital Surround, LPCM, AAC

  • Music Decoding

    OGG (Up to 48kHz), WAV, MP3, AAC

AUDIO CAPABILITIES -

  • With Meridian Technology

    Yes

  • User EQ

    Yes (Bass, Treble, Centre, Subwoofer, Height Channels)

SOUND MODES -

  • Sound Types1

    7 (AI Sound Pro, Standard, Music, Bass Blast, Movie, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES -

  • Bluetooth® Music Streaming

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Android/iOS (Bluetooth Connection)

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)6

    Yes (eARC/ARC)

  • LG TV Bluetooth7

    Yes (Volume, Mute)

  • Multi-Brand TV Remote Compatible8

    Yes (Volume, Mute)

  • SPK8-S Rear Speaker Kit Compatible

    No

  • SIMPLINK (With LG TVs)10

    Yes

  • A/V Sync (0-300ms)11

    Yes

  • LED Display

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

  • USB External HDD Playback

    Yes (Music)

CONNECTIONS -

  • HDMI Input / Output (HDCP 2.3)14

    Yes (1) / Yes (1)

  • Digital Audio (Optical) Input

    Yes (1)

  • USB Input

    Yes (1)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -

  • AC Adaptor

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Simple Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes (1)

DIMENSIONS -

  • Main Unit (WxHxD)

    296mm x 59.9mm x 126mm

  • Subwoofer (WxHxD)

    388mm x 291mm x 185mm

  • Net Weight (Main Unit)

    1.55kg

  • Net Weight (Subwoofer)

    7.7kg

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

What people are saying

Find locally

Find a retailer.