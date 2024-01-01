We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Soundbar Éclair QP5
Made smaller for harmony with your home.
3.1.2 Channel and Dolby Atmos In a Compact Design
Clear and Loud Sound With Less Vibration
Deep and Clear Bass With Less Shake
Upgrade Your Soundbar With Your LG TV’s AI Processor
There is an alpha nine chip image on TV and there is a soundbar right below. There are also sound wave effect coming out from soundbar.
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
Creating Better Sound Together
Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner of a product.
Upgraded AI Sound Pro With LG Eclair
Audio Connection With No Compromise
HDMI eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) allows lossless transmission of uncompressed audio, along with Dolby Atmos® and DTS: X® on compatible TVs.
TV is on the wall. TV shows a group of band in black silhouette. LG Soundbar is right below TV on a gray shelf. There is a HDMI eARC icon below the soundbar.
4K Content Seamlessly In-Sync
The New LG Eclair — A Soundbar to Match Your Standards
3.1.2 Channel Audio with Dolby Atmos
Key Feature
-
Cinematic three dimensional sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X
-
Stylish & compact design with low vibration subwoofer
-
Powerful depth of sound (320W, 6 channels)
-
Cutting-edge Meridian technology inside
-
Optimal connectivity
-
Upgraded AI Sound Pro
All Spec
RECOMMENDED TV -
-
Size
42", 48", 55"
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS -
-
Total Output Power
320W
-
Sound System
3.1.2ch
-
Output Power - Front
20W x 2
-
Output Power - Centre
20W x 1
-
Output Power - Height
20W x 2
-
Output Power - Wireless Subwoofer
220W (Wireless)
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Surround Sound Decoding
Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS:X, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS-HD High Resolution Audio, DTS Digital Surround, LPCM, AAC
-
Music Decoding
OGG (Up to 48kHz), WAV, MP3, AAC
AUDIO CAPABILITIES -
-
With Meridian Technology
Yes
-
User EQ
Yes (Bass, Treble, Centre, Subwoofer, Height Channels)
SOUND MODES -
-
Sound Types1
7 (AI Sound Pro, Standard, Music, Bass Blast, Movie, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Bluetooth® Music Streaming
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Android/iOS (Bluetooth Connection)
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)6
Yes (eARC/ARC)
-
LG TV Bluetooth7
Yes (Volume, Mute)
-
Multi-Brand TV Remote Compatible8
Yes (Volume, Mute)
-
SPK8-S Rear Speaker Kit Compatible
No
-
SIMPLINK (With LG TVs)10
Yes
-
A/V Sync (0-300ms)11
Yes
-
LED Display
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes (Music)
CONNECTIONS -
-
HDMI Input / Output (HDCP 2.3)14
Yes (1) / Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Input
Yes (1)
-
USB Input
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
AC Adaptor
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Simple Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
296mm x 59.9mm x 126mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
388mm x 291mm x 185mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
1.55kg
-
Net Weight (Subwoofer)
7.7kg
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
What people are saying
