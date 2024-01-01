We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG FULL HD TV
All Spec
LCD SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Sizes
43" (108cm)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Backlight Type
LED
-
Field Refresh Rate
50Hz
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Tuner Type
DVB-T2 (HD)
-
HbbTV
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Decoder
Dolby Digital/AAC/PCM
-
Speakers
Stereo
-
Audio Output
10W Total
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
Sound Modes
6
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
Full HD
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Picture Modes
8
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Streaming Apps2
Yes (Netflix, Youtube)
-
Processor
Dual Core
-
Miracast
Yes
-
Intel® Wireless Display (WiDi)
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
USB Video Playback Formats
DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2/MKV/TS/TP/HEVC
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/OGG/WMA
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes (802.11 n)
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
User Guide
Yes (Built-In)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
CONNECTIONS
-
SIDE(HDMI Input)
Yes (1)
-
SIDE(USB Input)
Yes (1)
-
REAR(HDMI Input)
Yes (1)
-
REAR(Antenna Input)
Yes (1)
-
REAR(Component/Composite Shared Input)
Yes (1)
-
REAR(Headphone (3.5mm) Output)
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS
-
W x H x D with Stand
976mm x 633mm x 218mm
-
W x H x D without Stand
976mm x 583mm x 82mm
-
Weight with stand (without stand)
8.5kg (8.2kg)
-
VESA Size
200 x 200
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
WARRANTY
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
-
EAN
8806087643640
-
ENERGY STAR RATING
7 Stars (Super Efficiency Rating)
