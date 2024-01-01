Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UR80 43 inch 4K Smart UHD TV with Al Sound Pro

43UR80006LJ

LG UR80 43 inch 4K Smart UHD TV with Al Sound Pro

(5)
A front view of the LG UHD TV
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

Boost Your Viewing Experience

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 enhances the LG UHD TV to provide you with an immersive experience.

The chipset appears to be activated.

*Image quality dependent on source material.
*86"UR80 features α7 AI Processor Gen6.

Al Sound Pro

Hear amazing sound

Al Sound Pro virtually mixes TV sound to create the effect of surround speakers, remastered for clarity and balance control.

*Sound quality dependant on source material.

Al Brightness Control

Smarter Brightness Control

Automatically adjusts your screen's brightness to match the surrounding ambient lighting levels, for optimal viewing in almost any setting.
ThinQ AI & webOS

Smart Functionality

Maximise your smart TV viewing experience. Bring convenience to your TV with personalised alerts, customised recommendations, and more. Smart features like the All New Home help ensure a fast, intuitive viewing experience.*

Smart Functionality

*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Smart TV apps are subject to terms and conditions, updated as required. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.

Home Cinema Experience

Spellbinding cinema

Ultra-vivid picture quality plus enveloping spatial sound and a vast library of streaming entertainment combine for sensational home cinema.

Spellbinding cinema

*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Smart TV apps are subject to terms and conditions, updated as required. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.

Unlock gaming greatness

Powerful Gameplay

Unlock gaming greatness

Transform your experience with fast, smooth gaming and feel like you're truly immersed in the game.

Gaming Central

Game Dashboard & Optimiser

Gaming Central

Game Optimiser keeps all your gaming settings in one easy-to-use menu, while the Gaming Dashboard gives you quick access to your current settings.

Sound Bar Selector

Try The LG

Sound Bar Selector

Match the best LG Sound Bar to your LG TV for an immersive Home Entertainment experience. 2022/23 Sound Bar and TV models only.

Key Feature

  • Vivid colour and remarkable detail with 4K HDR10 Pro
  • A smart viewing experience with α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
  • Smart Functionality, including ThinQ AI and WebOS
  • Streaming built-in, including LG Channels, Netflix, Apple TV+, and Disney+
Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports eARC, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 23

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Receiver)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

What people are saying

