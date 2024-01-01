50UP7750PVB

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY -
-
Screen Type
LED/LCD
-
Screen size
50" (126cm)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Motion Rate
Tru Motion 100 with backlight scanning
-
HDR Format1
HDR10, HLG
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes
-
Backlight Type
Direct LED
-
Picture Modes
9 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, APS, Cinema, Cricket, Game, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)
-
HDR Picture Modes
6 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game Optimiser)
-
Colour Bit Depth
10-bit Processing
-
Image Processor
Quad-core Processor 4K
-
Tuner
MPEG-2/4 DVB-T2/S2 (UHF & Satellite Tuner)
-
Resolution Upscaling²
4K Upscaler
-
AI Brightness
Yes (HDR)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
New Magic Remote
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Control3
Yes
-
Electronic Programme Guide (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
User Guide (Built-in)
Yes
-
Time Machine Compatible4
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
-
Universal Remote feature⁵
Yes
-
Video Playback Formats
ASF/WMV/AVI (Xvid, H.264/AVC)/ MP4/M4v/MOV (H.264, H.265, MPEG-4, HEVC), AV1/ MKV (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, H.265, VP8,VP9, HEVC, AV1) TS/TRP/TP/MTS/MPG/3GP/3G2 MPEG/DAT/VOB/ HEVC (Up to 3840x2160 @ 60p) / AV1 (Up to 3840x2160 @ 60p)
-
Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/WMA/OGG/FLAC
-
Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
GAMING FEATURES -
-
HGiG Mode6
Yes
-
Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)6
Yes
SMART TV FEATURES -
-
ThinQ⁷
Yes
-
Smart TV Operating System
webOS 6.0 Smart TV
-
Amazon Alexa8
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit9
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Web Browser10
Yes
-
Freeview (HBBTV)14
Yes
-
Smart Speaker Compatible (Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit)
Yes
SMART SHARE FEATURES -
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Screen Share(Miracast)14
Yes (PIP/Full Screen)
-
Smartphone Remote App15
LG ThinQ
-
Works with Apple AirPlay9
Yes
AUDIO FEATURES -
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
Stereo (2 x Full-range)
-
Audio Decoder
HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X, LPCM, MPEG-1, AC3(Dolby Digital), Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby AC-4
-
Sound Modes
7(AI Sound, Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Cricket (Sports), Music, Game Optimiser)
-
AI Sound
Yes
-
Phone Bluetooth Compatible
Yes (Bluetooth 5)
-
Bluetooth Surround Compatible
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync (LG TV Bluetooth)17
Yes
-
Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC)18
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share (LG Sound Bar Control)
Yes
CONNECTIONS -
-
HDMI19
Yes (2)
-
USB 2.0
Yes (1)
-
RF Antenna Input
Yes (1)
-
Digital (Optical) Audio Output
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY -
-
TV with Stand (WxHxD)
1121mm x 713mm x 231mm
-
TV without Stand (WxHxD)
1121mm x 651mm x 57mm
-
TV Stand (WxD)
902mm x 231mm
-
Net Weight with Stand (kg)
11.9kg
-
Net Weight without Stand (kg)
11.7kg
-
Carton (WxHxD)
1215mm x775mm x152mm
-
Gross weight of Carton (kg)
14.6Kg
-
VESA size
200 x 200
-
Energy Star Rating
4 ½ Stars
-
EAN
8806091241955
WARRANTY PERIOD -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
