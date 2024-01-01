65UP7550PVG

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
65UP7550PVGfront view with infill
All Spec

DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY -

  • Screen Type

    LED/LCD

  • Screen size

    65" (164cm)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Motion Rate

    Tru Motion 100 with backlight scanning

  • HDR Format1

    HDR10, HLG

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Picture Modes

    9 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, APS, Cinema, Cricket, Game, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)

  • HDR Picture Modes

    6 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game Optimiser)

  • Colour Bit Depth

    10-bit Processing

  • Image Processor

    Quad-core Processor 4K

  • Tuner

    MPEG-2/4 DVB-T2/S2 (UHF & Satellite Tuner)

  • Resolution Upscaling²

    4K Upscaler

  • AI Brightness

    Yes (HDR)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES -

  • New Magic Remote

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Control3

    Yes

  • Electronic Programme Guide (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • User Guide (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Time Machine Compatible4

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

  • Universal Remote feature⁵

    Yes

  • Video Playback Formats

    ASF/WMV/AVI (Xvid, H.264/AVC)/ MP4/M4v/MOV (H.264, H.265, MPEG-4, HEVC), AV1/ MKV (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, H.265, VP8,VP9, HEVC, AV1) TS/TRP/TP/MTS/MPG/3GP/3G2 MPEG/DAT/VOB/ HEVC (Up to 3840x2160 @ 60p) / AV1 (Up to 3840x2160 @ 60p)

  • Music Playback Formats

    MP3/WAV/WMA/OGG/FLAC

  • Photo Playback Formats

    JPEG/PNG/BMP

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

GAMING FEATURES -

  • HGiG Mode6

    Yes

  • Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)6

    Yes

SMART TV FEATURES -

  • ThinQ⁷

    Yes

  • Smart TV Operating System

    webOS 6.0 Smart TV

  • Amazon Alexa8

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Homekit9

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Web Browser10

    Yes

  • Freeview (HBBTV)14

    Yes

  • Smart Speaker Compatible (Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit)

    Yes

SMART SHARE FEATURES -

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Screen Share(Miracast)14

    Yes (PIP/Full Screen)

  • Smartphone Remote App15

    LG ThinQ

  • Works with Apple AirPlay9

    Yes

AUDIO FEATURES -

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    Stereo (2 x Full-range)

  • Audio Decoder

    HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X, LPCM, MPEG-1, AC3(Dolby Digital), Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby AC-4

  • Sound Modes

    7(AI Sound, Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Cricket (Sports), Music, Game Optimiser)

  • AI Sound

    Yes

  • Phone Bluetooth Compatible

    Yes (Bluetooth 5)

  • Bluetooth Surround Compatible

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync (LG TV Bluetooth)17

    Yes

  • Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC)18

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share (LG Sound Bar Control)

    Yes

CONNECTIONS -

  • HDMI19

    Yes (2)

  • USB 2.0

    Yes (1)

  • RF Antenna Input

    Yes (1)

  • Digital (Optical) Audio Output

    Yes (1)

  • LAN Port

    Yes (1)

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY -

  • TV with Stand (WxHxD)

    1463mm x 910mm x 255mm

  • TV without Stand (WxHxD)

    1463mm x 850mm x 88mm

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    1324mm x 255mm

  • Net Weight with Stand (kg)

    21.5Kg

  • Net Weight without Stand (kg)

    21.3Kg

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    1600mm x 970mm x 190mm

  • Gross weight of Carton (kg)

    28.3Kg

  • VESA size

    300 x 300

  • Energy Star Rating

    4 Stars

  • EAN

    8806091331939

WARRANTY PERIOD -

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

