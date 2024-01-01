LG UQ75 65 inch 4K Smart UHD TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY -
-
Screen Type
LED/LCD
-
Screen size
65" (164cm)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Motion Rate
Tru Motion 100 with backlight scanning
-
Backlight Type
Direct LED
-
Colour Bit Depth
10-bit Processing
-
HDR Format1
HDR10, HLG
-
HDR10 Pro1
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
Picture Modes
9 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, APS, Cinema, Cricket, Game Optimiser, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)
-
HDR Picture Modes
6 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game Optimiser)
-
Image Processor
Alpha 5 Gen 5 AI Processor
-
Resolution Upscaling²
4K Upscaler
-
AI Picture
Yes (Pro)
-
AI Brightness
Yes (HDR)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Tuner
MPEG-2/4 DVB-T2/S2 (UHF & Satellite Tuner)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Magic Remote4
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Control5
Yes
-
Electronic Programme Guide
Yes
-
User Guide (Built-in)
Yes
-
Time Machine Compatible6
Yes (with Time Shift)
-
Universal Remote Feature7
Yes
-
Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP/AVIF/HEIC/HEIF
-
Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/WMA/OGG/FLAC
-
Video Playback Formats
ASF/WMV/AVI (Xvid, H.264/AVC)/MP4/M4v/ MOV (H.264, H.265, MPEG-4, HEVC, AV1), AV1/ MKV (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, HEVC, AV1) TS/TRP/TP/MTS/MPG/3GP/3G2/ MPEG/DAT/VOB/HEVC (Up to 3840x2160 @ 60p) / AV1 (Up to 3840x2160 @ 60p)
-
Sports Alert8
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
GAMING FEATURES -
-
HGiG Mode
Yes
-
Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)
Yes
-
Game Optimiser/Dashboard
Yes
SMART TV FEATURES -
-
ThinQ12
Yes
-
Smart TV Operating System
webOS 22 Smart TV
-
Amazon Alexa Built In13
Yes
-
Works with Apple HomeKit13
Yes
-
Smart Speaker Compatible13
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes Wi-Fi-5 (802.11ac)
-
Web Browser14
Yes
-
FreeviewPlus (HbbTV)15
Yes
SMART SHARE FEATURES -
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Smart Share (Miracast)15
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App16
Yes
-
Works with Apple AirPlay 217
Yes
AUDIO FEATURES -
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Audio Decoder
HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X, LPCM, MPEG-1, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3 (DolbyDigital+)
-
Sound Modes
7 (AI Sound, Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Cricket (Sports), Music, Game Optimiser)
-
AI Sound
Yes
-
Bluetooth20
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync21
Yes (LG TV Bluetooth)
-
Audio Return Channel22
Yes (eARC, supporting Dolby Atmos pass-through)
-
LG TV Sound Mode Share22
Yes
CONNECTIONS -
-
HDMI23
Yes (3)
-
USB
Yes (1)
-
RF Antenna Input
Yes (1)
-
Digital (Optical) Audio Output
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY -
-
TV with Stand (WxHxD)
1463mm x 910mm x 255mm
-
TV without Stand (WxHxD)
1463mm x 850mm x 88mm
-
Net Weight with Stand (kg)
21.5kg
-
Net Weight without Stand (kg)
21.3kg
-
Carton (WxHxD)
1670mm x 1070mm x 203mm
-
Gross weight of Carton (kg)
29.4kg
-
VESA size
300 x 300
-
Energy Star Rating
4.0
-
EAN
8806091512888
WARRANTY PERIOD -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year - Parts and Labour
