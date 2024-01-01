We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
Time-tested legends and rising masterpieces
Crafting a sensation as breathtaking and awe-inspiring as LG OLED doesn't happen overnight. It takes an unparalleled commitment to innovation, artistry, and an alpha 11 AI Processor that changes more than just the picture. Now, there's another new masterpiece to add to the hall of fame — the LG OLED evo G4.
*Screen images simulated.
**Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor.
***Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround and AI Voice Remastering are only available on alpha 11 AI Processor.
****Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
*****Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
The world's first 4K 120Hz wireless AV-connected OLED TV, LG OLED M Series, makes it possible to place your TV anywhere and embrace interior freedom. Place the Zero Connect Box wherever best suits your interiors and connect game consoles and other peripherals, keeping your TV view free of wires and clutter.
*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.
**Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.
***Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.
****The phrase "world's first wireless OLED" refers to OLED televisions with 4K 120Hz connectivity.
LG OLED AI evo G4
Designed to match perfectly in every way
Incredible innovation for inspiring interiors. LG OLED evo G4's One Wall Design and matching LG Soundbar SG10TY are marvels in design engineering, getting unbelievably close to the wall with barely-there bezels or extrusions for more immersive viewing.
LG OLED evo AI C4 with SC9
Made to perform an unforgettable duet
A harmony of incredible sight and sound. Immerse yourself in everything you watch with the LG OLED evo C4 and the built-to-match LG Soundbar SC9.
LG OLED Flex
Reshape the game
Flex your curves, up your game. LG OLED Flex's innovative bendable screen moves from a flat screen to a 900R curved display at the touch of a button to boost your immersion.
LG Object Collection Posé
Beauty from all angles, in all spaces
The front-back, all-around beauty of LG OLED Posé adds a touch of artistic flair to any space.
*Bezel size differs by series and size.
**This product has a bendable and changeable curve.
***Based on internal testing, the maximum curvature is similar to products with a fixed curvature of 900R, and the minimum curvature is similar to a flat screen display.
****Screen images simulated.
*In the 1st year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 2nd-5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.
Hear's why world-class
directors choose LG OLED
*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2023. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party's own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/for more details.