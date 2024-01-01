LG Objet Collection – Posé 55'' 4K OLED

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
55LX1Q6LA

(0)
Posé seen from the front.
IF Design logo.

IF Design

LG OLED Posé

The All-Round Entertainer

LG Objet Posé combines the brilliance and innovation of OLED evo at the front with the practicality and style of a media shelf and accessory organiser at the back - making it beautiful from any angle.

Intelligent, front and back

The revolutionary OLED technology and the versatile rear storage facilities of LG Objet Posé complement each other perfectly.

Posé in a blue-themed living room along the coast, seen from behind with magazines placed on the media shelf.

A power cord and connection to power supply is required.

Stylishly Functional

The cable and accessory organiser helps keep your entertainment devices neat and tidy at the back of the TV. Plus, you can hide the power cable along Posé's legs, nicely finishing off your stylish interior.

Add an art gallery to your space

When you're not watching TV, Pose adds elegance to any room as a digital art display. Simply choose from a wide range of built-in art pieces to complete your home.

A power cord and connection to power supply is required.

Self-lit OLED evo

Light up the room

The brilliant beauty of LG OLED Self-lit pixels is now better. Powered by the α9 Gen 5 Al Processor, Brightness Booster can produce images with more luminance, for superbly vibrant visuals with amazing clarity.*

Posé screen shows the bright

*Compared to 2022 LG OLED TV non evo models and based on Full White Screen measurement.

⍺9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

Engineered for excellence

The brains behind the beauty. The powerful α9 Gen 5 AI Processor can enhance objects in the foreground and background to add natural depth to images, and helps make colours appear vivid and accurate.*

*Image quality dependent on source material.

What’s in the Box

(“What’s in the Box” content, displaying the product and its accompanying accessories.)

Stand Kit: 1. Stand 2. Stand Screw 3. Stand Screw Cover 4. Cable Holder (Rear Jersey Assy) 5. Cable Holder (Stand) 6. Installation Manual 7. Companion Basket 8. Rear Jersey Assy
Accessory Kit: A. Power Strip Bracket B. Ferrite Core C. IR Repeater D. Remote Controller E. Battery F. IR Blaster G. User Guide H. Tape for Power Strip I. Cable Holder

*The images of the product and accompanying accessories are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual items or vary by region.

Key Feature

  • All-Round Entertainer
  • Intelligent Front and Back
  • Cable & Accessory Organiser
  • Art Gallery
  • LG 4K SELF-LIT OLED evo for advanced picture quality
  • Intelligent optimisation with α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
All Spec

DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Type

    OLED evo

  • Screen size

    55" (139cm)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Motion Rate

    1ms Response Time

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Yes

  • Backlight Type

    None

  • Perfect Black

    Yes

  • Brightness Booster

    Yes

  • Colour Bit Depth

    10-bit

  • HDR Format1

    Dolby VisionTM, HDR10, HLG

  • Dolby Vision IQ™1

    Yes (with Precision Detail)

  • HDR10 Pro1

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (PRO)

  • Picture Modes

    9 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, APS, Cinema, Cricket, Game Optimiser, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)

  • HDR Picture Modes

    6 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game Optimiser)

  • Dolby Vision™ Picture Modes

    5 (Vivid, Standard, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game Optimiser)

  • Image Processor

    α9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K

  • Resolution Upscaling 2

    4K Upscaler

  • AI Picture

    Yes (Pro)

  • AI Brightness

    Yes (HDR)

  • Auto Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby Vision)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Motion Pro (Black Frame Insertion)

    OLED Motion

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • High Frame Rate (HFR)3

    Yes (HDMI: 4K@120fps)

  • Tuner

    MPEG-2/4 DVB-T2/S2 (UHF & Satellite Tuner)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Magic Remote4

    Yes (Beige)

  • Intelligent Voice Control5

    Yes

  • Hands-Free Voice Control5

    Yes

  • Electronic Programme Guide

    Yes

  • User Guide (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Time Machine Compatible6

    Yes (with Time Shift)

  • Universal Remote Feature7

    Yes

  • Photo Playback Formats

    JPEG/PNG/BMP/AVIF/HEIC/HEIF

  • Music Playback Formats

    MP3/WAV/WMA/OGG/FLAC

  • Video Playback Formats

    ASF/WMV/AVI (Xvid, H.264/AVC)/MP4/M4v/ MOV (H.264, H.265, MPEG-4, HEVC, AV1), AV1/ MKV (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, HEVC, AV1) S/TRP/TP/MTS/MPG/3GP/3G2/ MPEG/DAT/VOB/HEVC (Up to 3840x2160 @ 120p) / AV1 (Up to 3840x2160 @ 60p)

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Sports Alert7

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

GAMING FEATURES

  • Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)8

    Yes

  • AMD FreeSync® Premium8

    Yes

  • NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible9

    Yes

  • HGiG Mode

    Yes

  • Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser/Dashboard

    Yes

SMART TV FEATURES

  • AI ThinQ12

    Yes

  • Smart TV Operating System

    webOS 22 Smart TV

  • Hey Google13

    No

  • Amazon Alexa Built In13

    Yes

  • Works with Apple HomeKit13

    Yes

  • Smart Speaker Compatible13

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes Wi-Fi-5 (802.11ac)

  • Web Browser14

    Yes

  • FreeviewPlus (HbbTV)15

    Yes

SMART SHARE FEATURES

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Smart Share (Miracast)16

    Yes (PIP/Full Screen)

  • Smartphone Remote App17

    LG ThinQ

  • Works with Apple AirPlay 218

    Yes

AUDIO FEATURES

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • Audio Decoder

    HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X, LPCM, MPEG-1, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3 (Dolby Digital+), AC-4 (Dolby Atmos)

  • Virtual Surround

    Dolby Atmos

  • WiSA 2.1ch Compatible19

    Yes

  • Sound Modes


    7 (AI Sound Pro, Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Cricket (Sports), Music, Game Optimiser)

  • AI Sound

    Yes (Pro)

  • Bluetooth20

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync21

    Yes (LG TV Bluetooth)

  • Audio Return Channel22

    Yes (eARC, supporting Dolby Atmos pass-through)

  • LG TV Sound Mode Share 222

    Yes

CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI23

    Yes (3)

  • USB

    Yes (2)

  • RF Antenna Input

    Yes (1)

  • Digital (Optical) Audio Output

    Yes (1)

  • LAN Port

    Yes (1)

  • IR Blaster

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

  • TV with Stand (WxHxD)

    1225mm x 1257mm x 495mm

  • Net Weight with Stand (kg)

    22.9kg

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    1420mm x 880mm x 228mm

  • Gross Weight of Carton (kg)

    33.1kg

  • VESA size

    300 x 200 (OLW480B bracket recommended)

  • Energy Star Rating

    4 ½ Stars

  • EAN

    8806091857675

Find locally

Find a retailer.