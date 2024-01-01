Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Powerful Cordless Handstick with Kompressor™ Technology

Powerful Cordless Handstick with Kompressor™ Technology

A9K-CORE

Powerful Cordless Handstick with Kompressor™ Technology

A9K-CORE Front

DIMENSIONS

DIMENSIONS
260mm x 1120mm (Max. Height) x 270mm
CAPACITY
0.44L
KEY FEATURE 1
Powerful Suction
KEY FEATURE 2
Kompressor™ - Dust Compaction & Easy Emptying

DESIGN & CONVENIENCE

  • Colour

    Silver

  • Vacuum Type

    Cordless Handstick

  • Kompressor®

    Yes

  • Control Type

    Button

  • Telescopic Pipe

    Yes (4 Lengths)

  • Dust Bin Capacity

    0.44L

  • Convert to Handheld

    Yes

  • Indicators

    Battery Status - Yes (3 Step)Clogging - YesFilter Maintenance - Yes

  • Charging Dock

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Option

    Yes

  • Floor-Standing Option

    Yes

  • LG ThinQ®

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Motor Technology

    Smart Inverter Motor®

  • Cyclone Technology

    Axial Turbo Cyclone®

  • Power Modes

    3 Modes (Normal, Power, Turbo)

  • Batteries Included

    2

  • Battery Type

    Lithium-Ion

  • Charging Time

    4 hours per battery

  • Max Running Time^

    Normal Mode (Without Power Drive Nozzle®): Up to 60 minutes per battery

    Normal Mode (With Power Drive Nozzle®): Up to 40 minutes per battery

    Power Mode (With Power Drive Nozzle®): Up to 20 minutes per battery

    Turbo Mode (With Power Drive Nozzle®): Up to 6 minutes per battery

    ^ Run times are approximate and vary depending on power setting and nozzle selection.

  • Filtration Technology

    5 Step with HEPA Filtration

  • Washable Filters

    3 (Pre-Filter, Mesh, Fine Dust Exhaust)

MOTORISED NOZZLES

  • Slim Hard Floor Power Drive Nozzle®

    Yes

  • Multi-Surface Power Drive Nozzle®

    Yes

  • Power Drive Mini™

    Yes

OTHER NOZZLES

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

  • Combination Tool

    Yes

  • Accessories

    Spare Pre-Filter (Green)

DIMENSIONS

  • Packaging (W x D x H)

    730mm x 293mm x 336mm

  • Weight (Hand Unit Only)

    1.6kg

  • Weight (Incl. Multi-Surface Nozzle)

    2.7kg

WARRANTY & COMPLIANCE

  • Handstick

    2 Years Parts & Labour

  • Battery

    12 Months Warranty

  • Smart Inverter Motor®

    10 Years Warranty*

    * 2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only)

