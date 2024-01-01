Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
KV-CORE

LG Kompressor™ Canister Vacuum

Front view of the vacuum cleaner body and the pipe standing side by side
The Automatic Dust Kompressor™ is marked with double arrows on the bin to illustrate on the purpose of the handling of dust compaction in the bin while vacuuming.

Automatic Dust Kompressor™

The motorised plate compresses the collected dirt and dust allowing you to fit up to 4 X more in the dust bin*.  With more room in the bin you won't need to empty the bin as often saving you time.

*Based on LG internal test result, the test results were observed by Intertek. The test was conducted with LG corded vacuum cleaner(VK8318NHAUG) and compared to same model turned off Kompressor function.
**Actual compressibility may vary by dirts, dust and operating environment.

The Kompressor™ automatically compresses the dust in the dust bin, illustrating the user emptying the dust easily.

Easy Emptying

Emptying the vacuum has never been easier, once full simply tip the contents into your bin!

Hygienic Dust Retention

Mutli-step filter helps capture up to 99.999% of dust particles as small as 0.5~0.42 microns².

In this figure, the light blue arrow indicates the flow of air entering the vacuum inlet and exiting through six filters. There are two logos(SLG 5 Star, BAF) in the bottom right side of the image.

  • Front View
  • Rear View

*Approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) - Seal of Approval for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite and Cat Allergen for product.
**The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999%('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star).
***Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.

This image illustrates the convenience of having on, off, and power levels on the pipe handle of a vacuum cleaner.

Control at your fingertips

Easily control all settings with a slide of your thumb.
This image shows The telescopic pipe is convenient because it is adjustable in length.

Telescopic Pipe

Easily adjust the length of the telescopic pipe to your preferred height for comfortable use.

Cleaning Tools

Efficient dust & dirt pick up performance with various cleaning tools
It shows a Multi Surface Nozzle.

Multi Surface Nozzle

It shows a Crevice Tool.

Crevice Tool

It shows a Upholstery tool.

Upholstery tool

Want to go hands-free?

Empty, store and charge in one place with the game changing LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick. Stylish, free-standing tower, stores all included accessories neatly with no need to wall mount.
Discover More

Key Feature

  • Automatic Dust Kompressor
  • Hygienic Dust Retention
  • Convenient Slide Controller
  • Telescopic Pipe

Summary

DIMENSIONS
Canister Vacuum
CAPACITY
-
KEY FEATURE 1
N
KEY FEATURE 2
N

All Spec

ACCESSORIES

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (W*H*D mm)

    685 x 33 x 325

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    445 x 37 x 285

  • Weight (kg)

    6.1

FEATURES

  • Washable Filters

    PreMotor Filter

PERFORMANCE

  • Power Mode

    4 Modes(Curtain, Sofa, Carpet, Floor)

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8869187416

