LG Kompressor™ Canister Vacuum
*Based on LG internal test result, the test results were observed by Intertek. The test was conducted with LG corded vacuum cleaner(VK8318NHAUG) and compared to same model turned off Kompressor function.
**Actual compressibility may vary by dirts, dust and operating environment.
Hygienic Dust Retention
*Approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) - Seal of Approval for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite and Cat Allergen for product.
**The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999%('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star).
***Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.
Cleaning Tools
Want to go hands-free?
Key Feature
-
Automatic Dust Kompressor
-
Hygienic Dust Retention
-
Convenient Slide Controller
-
Telescopic Pipe
Summary
All Spec
ACCESSORIES
-
Crevice Tool
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (W*H*D mm)
685 x 33 x 325
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
445 x 37 x 285
-
Weight (kg)
6.1
FEATURES
-
Washable Filters
PreMotor Filter
PERFORMANCE
-
Power Mode
4 Modes(Curtain, Sofa, Carpet, Floor)
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8869187416
