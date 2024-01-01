Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick + Power Mop Vac

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick + Power Mop Vac

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

A9T-MAX

LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick + Power Mop Vac

(0)
Front

Game changing Handstick + Power Mop Vac

  • This image shows the dust automatically emptying when connected to the All-in-One Tower.

    Hands-free Auto Dust Emptying

  • This image shows the bottom of hot spin mop with the expression of heat.

    Vacuum with Power

    Drive Hot Mop

  • This image shows the scene of compressing the dust in the vacuum cleaner head.

    Compress Dust for up to

    2.4× More Bin Capacity^

  • This image shows mobile screen and icons that introduce the smart functionality of the CordZero All-in-One Tower.

    Smart Monitoring and

    Diagnosis

Image of calming green colour LG CordZero All-in-One Tower placed in a modern living room.

Image of calming green colour LG CordZero All-in-One Tower placed in a modern living room.

Auto Empty Dust Bin

Hassle free emptying

Cleans up, then cleans itself. Simply dock the handstick to automatically and hygienically empty the contents of the handstick dust bin into the replaceable dust storage bag* within the All-in-One Tower.

LED Lighting

LED Lighting

The LED light on the front of the nozzle helps illuminate the floor in dark environments to help spot debris.

A nozzle is placed in a dark space, and lighting is coming from the front LED light.

*Additional replacement dust storage bags sold separately. Please refer to LG.com for stockists.
*Video is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*Overseas model shown.

Double Duty

Vacuum and Power Drive Hot Mop

Vacuum and mop functions operate simultaneously, helping you save time. An automatic water supply system keeps the spinning mop head wet, for continuous cleaning. Switch from normal wet mop mode to hot mop mode, by inserting the 2nd battery pack into the mop head to help combat stubborn stains.
All-In-One Tower™

Empty, store and charge in one place

The right place for all the right tools. Stylish, free-standing tower, stores all included accessories neatly with no need to wall mount.

LG KOMPRESSOR®

Fit More In

LG KOMPRESSOR® technology compresses dust and hair allowing you to fit up to 2.4x more in the bin so you don't have to empty as often.*

*Based on LG internal testing results observed by Intertek. A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (Maine Coon) was suctioned and compressed by the manual compression function repeatedly until it reached the receptacle capacity. Compression efficiency "2.4x" was calculated by comparing the weight of compressed cat hair with the weight of non-compressed cat hair (both with the same volume). Actual receptacle capacity (compression efficiency) may vary depending on operating environment.

The right tools for the job

A nozzle for every niche

Power Drive Hot Mop Vacuum Head

Remove stubborn stains and dust in one, with the spinning hot mop vacuum head.

Wide Slim Nozzle

The Wide Slim Nozzle with LED light is designed to make cleaning easy with its wide head and slim height.

Power Drive™ Mini

The specially designed Power Drive™ Mini Nozzle for fabric surfaces is designed to remove pet hair and other particles, off surfaces like lounges, pet furniture and bedding.
  • This image shows cleaning the car seat with a Crevice Tool.

    Crevice Tool

  • This image shows using the 2-in-1 Combination Tool to clean narrow gaps such as bookcase gaps, frame gaps, etc.

    2-in-1 Combination Tool

Clever storage, control and cleaning

Dual Battery Charging

Always ready to go

Clean and charge at the same time with the two included interchangeable batteries*.

Thumb Touch Control™

Control with ease

Switch the vacuum on & off or easily adjust the power levels including ‘Turbo’ mode.

Removable and Washable filters

Easy Maintenance

Over time, dirt builds up on the filters inside your vacuum. The metal filter, cloth pre-filter and fine dust filter in the handstick, as well as the tower exhaust filter can all be removed and washed with water to clean dirt away. Leave the filters to completely dry before placing them back in the vacuum.

5-Step Filtration System

Clean surfaces and capture dust

The 5-step filtration system separates suctioned dust in the dust bin and then filters the remaining fine dust--filtering out an average 99.999% of 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particles.**

*Up to 120min vacuum only run time when using 2 batteries, vacuum set to starting ‘normal’ mode without Power Drive Nozzle. Up to 80min vacuum only run time when using a Power Drive Nozzle. Actual run time may vary when using attachments and depending on the operating environment and settings. Vacuum to be placed on dock and battery in designated slot for simultaneous charging.
**The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999% ('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.

LG ThinQ®

Important information is always on hand

ThinQ® helps to monitor and maintain your CordZero® by alerting you to check the status of the filters and when your battery is charged, as well as run diagnosis and cleaning history, all through a single app.*

This image shows a mobile phone with a CordZero All-in-One Tower and a ThinQ screen. Around the mobile phone, icons that introduce ThinQ functions are displayed.

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/nz/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

The graphic image shows the Smart Inverter Motor and the Axial Turbo Cyclone. In addition, the vacuum head and the head part are made transparent to show the Smart Inverter Motor installed from the inside.
Smart Inverter Motor™

Durable Cleaning Technology

The brushless Smart Inverter Motor™ spins at a rapid speed driving the fan to generate an internal cyclonic air flow, to help separate and filter dust particles. The durability of the motor is improved through the brushless design as it creates less friction during operation allowing LG to offer a 10 year parts warranty on the motor*.

*2 years parts and labour warranty on product and additional 8 years parts only warranty on motor. Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Key Feature

  • All-In-One Vacuum Solution
  • Auto Empty Dust Bin
  • Power Drive Hot Mop
  • Handy Accessory Storage
  • Dual Battery Charging
  • LG Kompressor® technology

Summary

Print
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
256 x 1009 x 298
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
0.44
Dual PowerPack
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes

Key Specs

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Calming Green

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    250 x 870 x 260

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • Kompressor Technology

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Axial Turbo Cyclone

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Washable Filters

    Yes

  • Auto-Empty Charge Stand

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Calming Green

  • Body Color (Tower)

    Calming Green

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084041401

BASIC ACCESSORIES

  • Combination Tool

    Yes

  • Cleaning Brush

    Yes

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Batteries Included (Qty)

    2 (Dual)

  • Battery Type

    Lithium-ion

  • Charging Time per battery (minutes)

    240

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode without Nozzles

    60

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode with Nozzle

    40

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode without Nozzles

    7

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode with Nozzle

    6

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    716 x 286 x 143

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    250 x 870 x 260

  • Weight (kg)

    2.6

  • Max Product Height (mm)

    1120

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (TOWER)

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    256 x 1009 x 298

  • Weight (kg)

    10.1

FEATURES (CLEANER)

  • Type

    Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

  • Thumb Touch Control

    Yes

  • Dual PowerPack

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • 5-Step Filtration System (with HEPA Filter)

    Yes

  • AEROSCIENCE

    Yes

  • Battery Status Indicator

    Yes

  • Charging and Storage

    All-in-One Tower

  • Clogged Objects Indicator

    Yes

  • Convert to Handheld

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Axial Turbo Cyclone

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator

    Yes

  • Kompressor Technology

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Washable Filters

    Yes

FEATURES (TOWER)

  • All-in-One Tower

    Yes

  • 3-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • Accessories Storage

    Yes

  • Auto-Empty Charge Stand

    Yes

  • Auxiliary Battery Status Indicator

    Yes

  • Capacitive Touch Controls

    Yes

  • Dust Bag Replacement Cycle Alarm Indicator

    Yes

NOZZLES

  • Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

    Yes

  • Bedding Nozzle

    No

  • Mop Nozzle

    No

  • Pet Nozzle

    Yes

  • Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

    No

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

  • Hard Dirt Tool

    No

  • Accessory Bag

    No

  • Extra Pre-filter

    Yes

  • Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage

    No

  • Extendable Hose Extension

    No

  • Extra Exhaust Filter

    No

  • Flexible Crevice Tool

    No

  • Mattress Tool

    No

  • Mop Pads (Qty)

    4

  • Multi-angle Tool

    No

  • Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

    Yes

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

  • Power Mode

    Normal / Power / Turbo

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L)

    0.44

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)

    1.056

PERFORMANCE (TOWER)

  • Empty Mode

    Auto / Manual

  • Bag Capacity (L)

    2.5

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Cleaning History

    Yes

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm

    Yes

  • Filter Cleaning Guide

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Find a retailer.