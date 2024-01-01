We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick + Power Mop Vac
Game changing Handstick + Power Mop Vac
Hassle free emptying
LED Lighting
LED Lighting
A nozzle is placed in a dark space, and lighting is coming from the front LED light.
Vacuum and Power Drive Hot Mop
Empty, store and charge in one place
LG KOMPRESSOR®
Fit More In
LG KOMPRESSOR® technology compresses dust and hair allowing you to fit up to 2.4x more in the bin so you don't have to empty as often.*
A nozzle for every niche
Power Drive Hot Mop Vacuum Head
Wide Slim Nozzle
Clever storage, control and cleaning
Removable and Washable filters
Easy Maintenance
Over time, dirt builds up on the filters inside your vacuum. The metal filter, cloth pre-filter and fine dust filter in the handstick, as well as the tower exhaust filter can all be removed and washed with water to clean dirt away. Leave the filters to completely dry before placing them back in the vacuum.
LG ThinQ®
Important information is always on hand
ThinQ® helps to monitor and maintain your CordZero® by alerting you to check the status of the filters and when your battery is charged, as well as run diagnosis and cleaning history, all through a single app.*
This image shows a mobile phone with a CordZero All-in-One Tower and a ThinQ screen. Around the mobile phone, icons that introduce ThinQ functions are displayed.
Key Feature
-
All-In-One Vacuum Solution
-
Auto Empty Dust Bin
-
Power Drive Hot Mop
-
Handy Accessory Storage
-
Dual Battery Charging
-
LG Kompressor® technology
Summary
Key Specs
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
Calming Green
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
250 x 870 x 260
-
5-Step Filtration System
Yes
-
Kompressor Technology
Yes
-
Cyclone Technology
Axial Turbo Cyclone
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes
-
Washable Filters
Yes
-
Auto-Empty Charge Stand
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
Calming Green
-
Body Color (Tower)
Calming Green
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806084041401
BASIC ACCESSORIES
-
Combination Tool
Yes
-
Cleaning Brush
Yes
-
Crevice Tool
Yes
BATTERY
-
Batteries Included (Qty)
2 (Dual)
-
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
-
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
240
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode without Nozzles
60
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode with Nozzle
40
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode without Nozzles
7
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode with Nozzle
6
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
716 x 286 x 143
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
250 x 870 x 260
-
Weight (kg)
2.6
-
Max Product Height (mm)
1120
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (TOWER)
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
256 x 1009 x 298
-
Weight (kg)
10.1
FEATURES (CLEANER)
-
Type
Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)
-
Thumb Touch Control
Yes
-
Dual PowerPack
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
5-Step Filtration System
Yes
-
5-Step Filtration System (with HEPA Filter)
Yes
-
AEROSCIENCE
Yes
-
Battery Status Indicator
Yes
-
Charging and Storage
All-in-One Tower
-
Clogged Objects Indicator
Yes
-
Convert to Handheld
Yes
-
Cyclone Technology
Axial Turbo Cyclone
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator
Yes
-
Kompressor Technology
Yes
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes
-
Washable Filters
Yes
FEATURES (TOWER)
-
All-in-One Tower
Yes
-
3-Step Filtration System
Yes
-
Accessories Storage
Yes
-
Auto-Empty Charge Stand
Yes
-
Auxiliary Battery Status Indicator
Yes
-
Capacitive Touch Controls
Yes
-
Dust Bag Replacement Cycle Alarm Indicator
Yes
NOZZLES
-
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
Yes
-
Bedding Nozzle
No
-
Mop Nozzle
No
-
Pet Nozzle
Yes
-
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
No
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
-
Hard Dirt Tool
No
-
Accessory Bag
No
-
Extra Pre-filter
Yes
-
Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage
No
-
Extendable Hose Extension
No
-
Extra Exhaust Filter
No
-
Flexible Crevice Tool
No
-
Mattress Tool
No
-
Mop Pads (Qty)
4
-
Multi-angle Tool
No
-
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
Yes
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
-
Power Mode
Normal / Power / Turbo
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
0.44
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)
1.056
PERFORMANCE (TOWER)
-
Empty Mode
Auto / Manual
-
Bag Capacity (L)
2.5
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Cleaning History
Yes
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm
Yes
-
Filter Cleaning Guide
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
