3D Capable Blu-ray Disc Player
All Spec
VIDEO CAPABILITIES
Deep Colour (HDMI v1.4)
Yes
1080P Upscaling
Yes (HDMI Only)
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
Dolby Digital 2 Chan. Down Mix
Yes
LPCM
Yes
Dolby Digital
Yes
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
Dolby True HD
Yes
DTS
Yes
DTS 2.0 + Digital Out
Yes
MPEG 1/2
Yes
MP3/WMA/AAC/FLAC
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
USB Direct Recording
Yes
USB External HDD Playback
Yes (NTFS/FAT)
YouTube
Yes
Picasa Photos
Yes
Bonus View (profile 5.0)
Yes
Accu Weather
Yes
Online Firmware Update
Yes
LG Remote for Smart Phone
Yes
SimpLink
Yes
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
LAN port
1
HDMI Out
1
Audio Out (Coaxial)
1
CONNECTIONS(FRONT PANEL)
USB Port (Ver 2.0)
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
Remote Control
Yes
Battery
Yes
HDMI Cable
Yes
Simple Manual
Yes
