3D Capable Blu-ray Disc Player

BP325

3D Capable Blu-ray Disc Player

All Spec

VIDEO CAPABILITIES

  • Deep Colour (HDMI v1.4)

    Yes

  • 1080P Upscaling

    Yes (HDMI Only)

AUDIO CAPABILITIES

  • Dolby Digital 2 Chan. Down Mix

    Yes

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Dolby True HD

    Yes

  • DTS

    Yes

  • DTS 2.0 + Digital Out

    Yes

  • MPEG 1/2

    Yes

  • MP3/WMA/AAC/FLAC

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • USB Direct Recording

    Yes

  • USB External HDD Playback

    Yes (NTFS/FAT)

  • YouTube

    Yes

  • Picasa Photos

    Yes

  • Bonus View (profile 5.0)

    Yes

  • Accu Weather

    Yes

  • Online Firmware Update

    Yes

  • LG Remote for Smart Phone

    Yes

  • SimpLink

    Yes

REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS

  • LAN port

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Audio Out (Coaxial)

    1

CONNECTIONS(FRONT PANEL)

  • USB Port (Ver 2.0)

    Yes (1)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Battery

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Simple Manual

    Yes

