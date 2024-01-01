We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8kg White Condenser Dryer with Lint Filter
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Dry Capacity
8kg
-
Motor Type
Induction Motor
-
Stainless Steel Tub
Yes
-
Door Size
360mm
-
Time Dry
Yes
-
Temperature Control
Yes
-
Display Type
LED (Time Remaining, Status Indicator, Clean Filter Indicator)
-
Control Panel
Electronic
-
Sensor Dry Option
Yes
-
Door Type
Solid
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Dry Method
Condensing
-
Intelligent Drying System
Yes
-
Lint Filter
Yes
-
Anti-Crease
Yes
-
Sensors
4
-
Time Delay
3~19 hours
-
Interior Drum Light
Yes
GENERAL
-
Dimensions (WxHxD)
600x850x640mm
-
Energy Rating
2 Stars
-
Energy Consumption
356 kWh
-
Weight
46.5kg
-
Warranty
2 Years Parts & Labour
ACCESSORIES
-
Stacking Kit
Yes
-
Drying Rack
Yes
DRYING PROGRAMS
-
Wool
Yes
-
Mixed Fabrics
Yes
-
Bulky Items
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Rack Dry
Yes
-
Cool Air
Yes
-
Warm
Yes
-
Crease Care
Yes
-
Variable Dry Level
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.