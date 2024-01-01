Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
8kg White Condenser Dryer with Lint Filter

Specs

Reviews

Support

8kg White Condenser Dryer with Lint Filter

TD-C803E

8kg White Condenser Dryer with Lint Filter

(0)
All Spec

FEATURES

  • Dry Capacity

    8kg

  • Motor Type

    Induction Motor

  • Stainless Steel Tub

    Yes

  • Door Size

    360mm

  • Time Dry

    Yes

  • Temperature Control

    Yes

  • Display Type

    LED (Time Remaining, Status Indicator, Clean Filter Indicator)

  • Control Panel

    Electronic

  • Sensor Dry Option

    Yes

  • Door Type

    Solid

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Dry Method

    Condensing

  • Intelligent Drying System

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Anti-Crease

    Yes

  • Sensors

    4

  • Time Delay

    3~19 hours

  • Interior Drum Light

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Dimensions (WxHxD)

    600x850x640mm

  • Energy Rating

    2 Stars

  • Energy Consumption

    356 kWh

  • Weight

    46.5kg

  • Warranty

    2 Years Parts & Labour

ACCESSORIES

  • Stacking Kit

    Yes

  • Drying Rack

    Yes

DRYING PROGRAMS

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabrics

    Yes

  • Bulky Items

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    Yes

  • Cool Air

    Yes

  • Warm

    Yes

  • Crease Care

    Yes

  • Variable Dry Level

    Yes

