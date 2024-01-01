Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG WashTower™ The Intelligent All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer

LG WashTower™ The Intelligent All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer

WWT-1710W

LG WashTower™ The Intelligent All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer

Front view of the LG WashTower.

Intelligent Washer and Dryer Solution

The LG WashTower™ is a combined washer and dryer laundry solution that delivers a stylish, smart and easy to use appliance with a convenient central control panel.

Available in White or Black Steel.

Designed to Care for What You Wear

Innovative design. Intelligent washing. The sleek streamlined washer below, dryer above design will inspire creative new ways to layout your laundry space.

Easy Reach Control Panel

The centrally located panel provides easy access to both the washer and dryer controls in an easily accessible location.
A white washer and dryer are stacked on top of each other and installed in a wall unit with shelves and a closet and a woman has her back facing the front as she reaches up to press a button on the center top control panel. She stands uncomfortably.

*Overseas model shown and Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.

An LG Wash Tower sits facing front with a wall of windows behind it. The top door is slightly ajar showing a blue light shining inside. The bottom door is open completely showing the blue light glowing out and lines connecting to the AI icon indicating technology and connection.

What is AI DD™?

AI DD™ refers to ‘Artificial Intelligence' technology that has been applied to control the machines washing motions via the Direct Drive Motor. By using AI technology and referencing a database of wash motions the machine assesses the load characteristics and selects the best option for a thorough clean with reduced clothing wear*.

*AI DD® available for Cotton cycle only.

The front circular door of the machine is shown with water and clothing inside. A button up collared shirt icon is on the center of the door indicating what is inside. Beneath the door are 6 motion icons representing the various cycles and 3 are lit up. Beneath those icons is the AIDD logo.

AI Direct Drive Washer

The front load washer with AI Direct Drive technology can weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions for thorough cleaning and clothing care.*

*For Cotton cycles only.

Smart Pairing

Smart Pairing

Automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the washer.*

*LG ThinQ® app required. Compatible smartphone required with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Mobile 3G/4G or Wi-Fi connection.

The front view of the washer door is shown lit up with five jets of water flowing inside and around the door is a stream of water.

TurboClean™ 360˚

With water jets operating during the wash and rinse, this machine can wash a 3kg load of lightly soiled clothes in only 39 minutes.
Auto Cleaning Condenser

Condenser with Convenient Cleaning

Enjoy hassle-free maintenance of the Auto Cleaning Condenser. It self-cleans so you don't have to.

Key Feature

  • All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer Solution
  • Large Capacity 17kg Washer and 10kg Dryer
  • 10 Star Energy Rated Heat Pump Dryer
  • TurboClean 360 – 39 minute Rapid Wash Cycle (Washer only)
  • AI Direct Drive – Intelligent Fabric Care (Washer only)
  • Smart Pairing

Summary

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD, MM)
700mm x 1900mm x 770mm
CAPACITY
17kg Washer / 10kg Dryer
ENERGY RATING
Intelligent Clothing Care with AI Technology
THINQ
39 minute wash with TurboClean 360

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Type

    WashTower™

  • Finish

    White

  • Control Type

    Electronic Press Button

  • Body Type

    Single Body

  • Easy Reach Control Panel

    Yes

  • Lid / Door Material

    Tempered Glass

  • Tinted Glass

    Yes

  • Safety Lock

    Yes

  • Trim Colour

    Chrome

  • Digital Display

    Yes

  • Running Time

    Yes

  • Status

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    Yes (Dual Filter)

  • Drum Light

    Yes

WASH PERFORMANCE

  • Capacity

    17kg

  • Motor Type

    Inverter Direct-Drive Motor

  • Maximum Spin Speed

    1000RPM

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Turbo Clean™

    Yes (Turbo Clean 360®)

  • 6 Motion® Wash

    Yes

  • A.I. Direct-Drive™

    Yes (Cotton)

  • Steam

    Yes (Steam+)

  • Stainless Steel Tub

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Lifters

    Yes

  • Dispensers

    Detergent / Softener / Pre-Wash

  • Inlets

    Hot & Cold

  • Auto-Balance

    Yes

DRY PERFORMANCE

  • Capacity

    10kg

  • Drying Method

    Condenser

  • Heat Source

    Heat Pump

  • Motor Type

    Inverter Motor

  • Compressor Type

    Twin-Rotary Inverter Compressor

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Packaging (W x D x H)

    754mm x 802mm x 1997mm

  • Unit Width (mm)

    700

  • Unit Depth (mm)

    770

  • Unit Height (mm)

    1900

  • Unit Weight

    156kg

PROGRAMS

  • Programs

    Washer: Cotton, Duvet, Wool, Hygiene (95°C)

    Dryer: Cotton, Duvet, Wool, Bedding Refresh

  • Quick Cycle

    Washer: Yes (3kg)

    Dryer: Yes (1.5kg)

  • Download Cycle¹

    Washer: Yes

    Dryer: Yes

  • Tub Clean / Drum Clean

    Washer: Yes

    Dryer: Yes

  • Child Lock

    Washer: Yes

    Dryer: Yes

WASH OPTIONS

  • Variable Spin Speed

    5 Levels (Low to High)

  • Variable Temperature

    60, 40, 30, Cold

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Wash

    Pre Wash, Intensive, Medium

  • Rinse

    Up to 5 Times

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Turbo Clean™

    Yes

DRY OPTIONS

  • Dry Mode

    Eco, Normal, Turbo

  • Dry Level

    Yes

  • Manual Dry

    70, 60, 50, 40, 30mins

  • Prepare to Dry

    Yes

  • Anti Crease

    Yes

  • Condenser Care

    Yes

  • Refresh

    Yes

SMART FEATURES

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Yes

  • LG ThinQ®

    Yes (Wi-Fi)

  • Functions¹

    Status View, Remote Start, Download Cycle, Notifications, Energy Monitoring

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • Auto Learner

    Yes

WARRANTY

  • Washing Machine

    2 Years

  • Inverter Direct-Drive Motor / Compressor

    10 Year Parts Warranty*

    *2 years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct-Drive Motor / Compressor (parts only).

COMPLIANCE

  • EAN

    8806091295828

  • Energy Consumption

    Wash: 656kWh / 365 Uses
    Dry: 122kWh / 52 Uses

  • Energy Rating

    Wash: 4 Star
    Dry: 10 Star

  • WELS Water Consumption

    174L

  • WELS Water Rating

    4 Star

  • WELS Wash Program

    Wash: Cotton, Intensive Wash, Rinse 3, High Spin, 40°C, Turbo Clean ON
    Dry: Cotton, Normal, Cupboard

DISCLAIMERS

  • Disclaimer

    ¹ Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ™ application.

