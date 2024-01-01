Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG TONE Free T90 Dolby Atmos Wireless Earbuds

LG TONE Free T90 Dolby Atmos Wireless Earbuds

TONE-UT90Q

LG TONE Free T90 Dolby Atmos Wireless Earbuds

front view with open

A World’s First For Dolby Atmos Wireless Earbuds

LG TONE Free T90 is the world's first Dolby Atmos wireless earbuds with Dolby Head TrackingTM across all your favourite entertainment - like music, movies, TV shows, and games. Pair the wireless earbuds to any device* to experience Dolby Head TrackingTM and virtualiser and bring a whole new level of reality to your media.

Dolby Atmos logo.

*Smartphone and LG TONE Free app required to use feature.

A woman is using her phone and listening to music with T90. The scene around her changes to a concert with sound waves showing the Dolby Atmos sound.

On the left is a video in which the soundwaves increase in the direction a head is turned. On the right is a video in which lines move and wrap around a head.

Graphene Driver for high-quality sound

Graphene improves speaker performance for a more lifelike sound. The Graphene speaker driver is made of a strong, yet lightweight material that reduces unwanted vibrations to deliver an accurate and rich full range tone, so you always feel like you’re front row and centre-stage.

Text saying Graphene.

An interior shot of the T90 earbud showing the location of the 11mm driver.

89% larger driver surface for deeper bass*

An expanded driver size (8mm→11mm) delivers richer bass with improved power.

*Compared to FP series with 8mm drivers. (50.24mm² → 94.99mm²)

Clear and spatial sound

LG TONE Free earbuds deliver another dimension of sound courtesy of British audio icon, Meridian. Their pioneering Headphone Space Processing (HSP) technology mimics the natural acoustics in Meridian high-end speaker systems, re-engineered to fit in your ear.

An aerial view of the T90 earbuds inside the cradle, sitting on a tabletop.

Meridian Horizon Immersive Multi-channel Audio

Meridian Horizon uses adaptive upmixing, by treating high and low frequencies separately, to optimise sound locations. This results in a larger sweet-spot and an immersive listening experience.

Meridian Horizon logo.

Enhanced Active Noise Cancellation

Helps Block Out Surrounding Noise

With a real-time Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) optimiser and double step ANC Algorithm, these wireless earbuds cancel irritating background sounds, for less disturbance and an optimum listening experience. And they don't need a precise fit for high performance — the ANC level is optimised based on how the earbuds are sitting in your ear.

T90 earbud seen from the side. Colorful soundwaves go through the earbud and are quietened by Active Noise Cancellation. The earbud is seen worn in an ear, then the view turns back to the earbud with soundwaves pulsating through.

A deconstructed view of the earbud to show the components inside.

1. Medical-grade Silicone Ear Gels*

Allow you to wear your TONE Free earbuds for long periods in comfort

2. Inner Mic

Monitors and reduces ambient noise in your ear.

3. Voice Pickup Unit (VPU)

Reduces ambient noise when you are speaking to keep you tuned into conversations.

4. Graphene Driver

Graphene material for high-fidelity sound and an 11mm driver delivering clear, rich audio.

5. Long Lasting Battery

Enjoy up to 29 hours of play time. Up to 9 hours with the earbuds, and 20 hours from the charging case^.

6. IMU Sensor

With Dolby Head Tracking™, as you turn your head, the audio adjusts to create a more realistic sound experience.

*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device. ^Playtime is based using full charge earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Mode, and Dolby Atmos functions turned off and depends on device settings, environment, usage, and other factors.

Performance Fit

All Day Comfort

LG TONE Free T90 is designed to fit comfortably in your ear all day long, while improving sound performance and noise cancellation, so you can stay tuned into your playlist with fewer distractions.

A man is wearing T90 earbuds and listening to music with his eyes closed.

Kills 99.9% of Bacteria* after 10 minutes

Your earbuds are there for you every day - helping you relax, rock out, and refocus. But these buds can also host bacteria you don't want to carry around. LG TONE Free fit are equipped with a UVnano charging case that kills 99.9% of bacteria* after charging for 10 minutes. UVNano function only operates when the charging case is closed^ and connected to a power source using charging cable.

*Independently tested and verified to reduce 99.9% of bacteria (Escherichia Coli, Staphylocuccus Aureus & Klebsiella Pneumoniae) after ten minutes of irradiation.
^UV LED function works only when the charging case is connected with the charging cable, to a power source. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging case lid is opened.

Plug & Play

Wirelessly Connect to Devices

LG Tone Free earbuds come with a charging case that also acts as a wireless Bluetooth dongle for devices with an AUX headphone jack*. You can then enjoy wireless convenience and brilliant sounds from treadmills, computers and aeroplane seats that don't have Bluetooth connectivity. You can even jump on a conference call or chat with friends while gaming via USB-C connection or answer incoming calls via Multi-Point & Multi-Pairing.^

A woman is working on a computer and uses Plug and Play+ to participate in a conference call.

*AUX port adapter supplied in box to connect charging case and AUX device.
^Microphone function is available when using the included USB-C to USB-A cable, or USB-C to USB-C cable (sold separately).

A man is running on a treadmill and using his earbuds via Plug and Play. A woman is on an airplane and using her earbuds via Plug and Play. A woman is holding a game controller and using her earbuds via Plug and Play.

Icons represent the different devices you can use: Stationary bike, Game console, Treadmill, MP3 Player, Handheld consoles, Desktop, TV, Phone, In-flight entertainment, and Laptop.
Experience the convenience of Plug & Play on a variety of supported devices.
An earbud is floating and rotating to show where the 3 microphones and VPU are placed.

Ready to Chat

Three microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit (VPU) are built into each earbud and are engineered to reduce ambient noise while picking up your own voice.

Now You Can Personalise Ambient Sound

Press your LG TONE Free earbuds to turn off noise canceling and switch between sound modes.

Icons represent the different modes: Whispering Mode, Listening Mode, and Conversation Mode.

A man is pushing his bike through the city while wearing the earbuds.

Listening Mode

Listening Mode lets some background sound in, so you're aware of your surroundings — great for crossing the road.

Two women are talking. The woman facing out is wearing the earbuds.
Conversation Mode
Conversation Mode amplifies the voice of the person you're speaking with so you can hear them clearly without removing your earbuds.

Splash Proof

Splash proof has your earbuds protected when walking in the rain. TONE Free earbuds are IPX4-rated, meaning that they are splash proof*, so you can keep listening - rain or shine.

A woman wearing a bright raincoat listens to the earbuds while standing in the rain.

*LG TONE Free Earbuds IPX4 rated to handle splashes of water from any direction. LG TONE Free charging case not IPX4 splash proof.

The earbuds are floating over an open case which is sitting on a Wireless Charger pad. Next to it are icons showing the different colors the charging case displays. The text "Get battery info at a glance" is displayed underneath. A green light means 80% or more. A yellow light means 20-80%. A red light means 20% or less.

Battery Life

Power Your Play

Everyone needs more play time. LG TONE Free provide up to 29 hours of play time from a single charge. Up to 9 hours with the earbuds, and up to 20 hours from the charging case*.

*Playtime is based using full charge earbuds/charging case (at 50% volume with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Mode, and Dolby Atmos functions turned off) and depends on device settings, environment, usage, and other factors.

A smartphone with the TONE Free app onscreen.
LG TONE Free app

Easy control

The LG TONE Free app lets you quickly check battery status, customise the equalizer, control Active Noise Cancellation and more.
Fast Pairing

Swift. Seamless. Simple

LG TONE Free earbuds pair quickly and seamlessly with Windows PC for your work.*

A video of rings around the case represent the pairing effect and a pairing pop-up window appears on the laptop and smartphone.

*Microsoft Swift Pair is only supported by Windows 10 PCs with Windows 10 ver 1803 or higher. Google Fast Pair is only supported on Android devices.

The earbuds floating above an open case. Next to them is a smartphone with the TONE Free app on the screen. Next to that is a TV, showing the easy connection switching.
Multi-Pairing

Switch It Up

Multi-Point & Multi-Pairing let you connect to two devices simultaneously, so whenever you're watching TV on your tablet and a phone call comes in, your earbuds will automatically take the call and switch back to your tablet as soon as you hang up. You can also pair your earbuds with up to five devices through the LG TONE Free app.

LG TONE Free Lineup

Table Caption
Features LG TONE Free T90 LG TONE Free fit TF8
LG TONE Free T90
LG TONE Free T90
LG TONE Free fit TF8
LG TONE Free fit TF8
Dolby Atmos® with Dolby Headtracking X
Active Noise Cancellation Adaptive ANC Hybrid ANC
Plug & Play √(Listening and Microphone) √(Listening)
UVnano UVnano (During Wired & Wireless charging) UVnano (During Wired charging)
Headphone Spatial Processing by Meridian
Sound Unit Dynamic 11mm Graphene Driver Dynamic 6mm driver
MIC System 3MIC + VPU Mic 3 Mic
Ambient Sound Models Whispering, Listening, Conversation Listening conversation
Medical Grade Ear Gels (3sizes)
Google Fast Pairing & Microsoft Swift Pair
Bluetooth Multi-Point & Multi-Pairing
Voice Command (Google Assistant & Sin)
Water Splash IPX4 IP67
Play Time Up to 27 hours (Earbuds 9hrs / with charging case 18hrs) Up to 30 hours (Earbuds 10hrs / with charging case 20hrs)
Wireless Charging Compatible X
Fast Charging (5 min for up to 60 min)
LG Tone Free App Android & iOS Android & iOS
Colours Charcoal Black, Snow White Black Lime

Key Feature

  • World's First Dolby Atmos Earbuds with Dolby Head Tracking™ across all entertainment
  • Graphene Driver - Reduces vibrations to deliver accurate and clear sound
  • Plug & Play - Wirelessly connect to devices with an AUX jack
  • UV Nano Self Cleaning technology – Kills 99.9% of bacteria*after 10 minutes (*Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus & Klebsiella Pneumoniae)
  • Enhanced Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation - Helps to block out surrounding noise
  • Multi Point & Multi Pairing - Engineered For Intel® Evo™, easily connect to multiple devices
All Spec

DESIGN

  • Colour

    Charcoal Black

SOUND

  • Ear Bud Style

    Canal

  • Driver Type

    11mm (Graphene)

  • Microphone Type

    MEMS & VPU (Voice Pick Up Bone Sensor)

  • Number of Ambient Microphones

    4 per Ear Bud

  • Audio DAC

    Yes

EQUALISER

  • Dolby Atmos® + Head Tracking™

    Yes

  • Meridian EQ

    Immersive, Natural, Bass Boost, Treble Boost, 3D Sound Stage

  • User EQ

    2 Custom Modes

BATTERY

  • Ear Bud Battery Type

    Rechargeable Lithium-Ion

  • Ear Bud Playtime1

    up to 9 Hours (ANC off)
    up to 5 Hours (ANC on)

  • Ear Bud Battery Capacity

    51mAh (each)

  • Charging Case Battery Type1

    Rechargable Lithium-Ion

  • Charging case Additional RunTime1

    up to 20 Hours (ANC off)
    up to 11 Hours (ANC on)

  • Charging Case Capacity1

    390mAh

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    Bluetooth 5.3

  • Multi-Point

    Up to 5 devices

  • Multi-Pairing

    Up to 5 devices

  • USB Type-C

    Charging, Plug and Play

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Charging Case2

    Yes

  • Ear Gels

    Small, Medium, Large

  • Quick User Manual

    Yes

  • Charging Cable

    USB-A to USB-C

  • Plug and Play Cable

    3.5mm to USB-C

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Bluetooth Music Streaming

    aptX™ Adaptive / SBC / AAC

  • Snapdragon™ Sound

    24bit / 96kHz

  • UVnano

    Yes

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

  • Smartphone App3

    LG TONE Free

  • Virtual Assistant4

    Siri, Google Assistant3

  • Splash Proof5

    IPX4

  • Find My Earbuds6

    Yes

  • Touch Controls

    Yes

  • Fast Charging

    5 mins for up to 60 mins listening

  • Battery Life Indicator LED

    On Charging case

  • Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

    Yes

  • LG TV Pairing and Control7

    Volume, Mute, Channel

  • Dolby Atmos® with Head Tracking

    Yes

  • Ambient Mode

    Yes

  • Whisper Mode

    Yes

  • Game Mode

    Yes

  • Plug & Play8

    Yes (High Quality Audio, Low Latency)

  • Google Fast Pairing9

    Yes

  • Microsoft Swift Paring

    Yes

  • Engineered for Intel® evo™

    Yes

  • Read Phone Notifications

    Yes

  • Test my Best Fit

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Ear Buds (WxHxD)

    22mm x 28mm x 25mm

  • Charging Case (WxD)

    55mm x 30mm

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    98mm x 92mm x 65mm

  • Net Weight (Ear Buds)

    5.3g

  • Net Weight (Charging Case)

    39g

  • Gross Weight (Carton)

    156g

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    1 Year Warranty - Replacement

EAN

  • EAN

    8806091976338

