We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free T90 Dolby Atmos Wireless Earbuds
A World’s First For Dolby Atmos Wireless Earbuds
Dolby Atmos logo.
*Smartphone and LG TONE Free app required to use feature.
Graphene Driver for high-quality sound
*Compared to FP series with 8mm drivers. (50.24mm² → 94.99mm²)
Clear and spatial sound
An aerial view of the T90 earbuds inside the cradle, sitting on a tabletop.
Meridian Horizon Immersive Multi-channel Audio
Meridian Horizon logo.
Helps Block Out Surrounding Noise
1. Medical-grade Silicone Ear Gels*
Allow you to wear your TONE Free earbuds for long periods in comfort
2. Inner Mic
Monitors and reduces ambient noise in your ear.
3. Voice Pickup Unit (VPU)
Reduces ambient noise when you are speaking to keep you tuned into conversations.
4. Graphene Driver
Graphene material for high-fidelity sound and an 11mm driver delivering clear, rich audio.
5. Long Lasting Battery
Enjoy up to 29 hours of play time. Up to 9 hours with the earbuds, and 20 hours from the charging case^.
6. IMU Sensor
With Dolby Head Tracking™, as you turn your head, the audio adjusts to create a more realistic sound experience.
*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device. ^Playtime is based using full charge earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Mode, and Dolby Atmos functions turned off and depends on device settings, environment, usage, and other factors.
All Day Comfort
Kills 99.9% of Bacteria* after 10 minutes
*Independently tested and verified to reduce 99.9% of bacteria (Escherichia Coli, Staphylocuccus Aureus & Klebsiella Pneumoniae) after ten minutes of irradiation.
^UV LED function works only when the charging case is connected with the charging cable, to a power source. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging case lid is opened.
Wirelessly Connect to Devices
A woman is working on a computer and uses Plug and Play+ to participate in a conference call.
*AUX port adapter supplied in box to connect charging case and AUX device.
^Microphone function is available when using the included USB-C to USB-A cable, or USB-C to USB-C cable (sold separately).
Now You Can Personalise Ambient Sound
Icons represent the different modes: Whispering Mode, Listening Mode, and Conversation Mode.
Splash Proof
A woman wearing a bright raincoat listens to the earbuds while standing in the rain.
*LG TONE Free Earbuds IPX4 rated to handle splashes of water from any direction. LG TONE Free charging case not IPX4 splash proof.
*Playtime is based using full charge earbuds/charging case (at 50% volume with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Mode, and Dolby Atmos functions turned off) and depends on device settings, environment, usage, and other factors.
Swift. Seamless. Simple
*Microsoft Swift Pair is only supported by Windows 10 PCs with Windows 10 ver 1803 or higher. Google Fast Pair is only supported on Android devices.
LG TONE Free Lineup
|Features
|LG TONE Free T90
|LG TONE Free fit TF8
|
LG TONE Free T90
|
LG TONE Free fit TF8
|Dolby Atmos® with Dolby Headtracking
|√
|X
|Active Noise Cancellation
|Adaptive ANC
|Hybrid ANC
|Plug & Play
|√(Listening and Microphone)
|√(Listening)
|UVnano
|UVnano (During Wired & Wireless charging)
|UVnano (During Wired charging)
|Headphone Spatial Processing by Meridian
|√
|√
|Sound Unit
|Dynamic 11mm Graphene Driver
|Dynamic 6mm driver
|MIC System
|3MIC + VPU Mic
|3 Mic
|Ambient Sound Models
|Whispering, Listening, Conversation
|Listening conversation
|Medical Grade Ear Gels (3sizes)
|√
|√
|Google Fast Pairing & Microsoft Swift Pair
|√
|√
|Bluetooth Multi-Point & Multi-Pairing
|√
|√
|Voice Command (Google Assistant & Sin)
|√
|√
|Water Splash
|IPX4
|IP67
|Play Time
|Up to 27 hours (Earbuds 9hrs / with charging case 18hrs)
|Up to 30 hours (Earbuds 10hrs / with charging case 20hrs)
|Wireless Charging Compatible
|√
|X
|Fast Charging (5 min for up to 60 min)
|√
|√
|LG Tone Free App
|Android & iOS
|Android & iOS
|Colours
|Charcoal Black, Snow White
|Black Lime
Key Feature
-
World's First Dolby Atmos Earbuds with Dolby Head Tracking™ across all entertainment
-
Graphene Driver - Reduces vibrations to deliver accurate and clear sound
-
Plug & Play - Wirelessly connect to devices with an AUX jack
-
UV Nano Self Cleaning technology – Kills 99.9% of bacteria*after 10 minutes (*Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus & Klebsiella Pneumoniae)
-
Enhanced Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation - Helps to block out surrounding noise
-
Multi Point & Multi Pairing - Engineered For Intel® Evo™, easily connect to multiple devices
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Colour
Snow White
SOUND
-
Ear Bud Style
Canal
-
Driver Type
11mm (Graphene)
-
Microphone Type
MEMS & VPU (Voice Pick Up Bone Sensor)
-
Number of Ambient Microphones
4 per Ear Bud
-
Audio DAC
Yes
EQUALISER
-
Dolby Atmos® + Head Tracking™
Yes
-
Meridian EQ
Immersive, Natural, Bass Boost, Treble Boost, 3D Sound Stage
-
User EQ
2 Custom Modes
BATTERY
-
Ear Bud Battery Type
Rechargeable Lithium-Ion
-
Ear Bud Playtime1
up to 9 Hours (ANC off)
up to 5 Hours (ANC on)
-
Ear Bud Battery Capacity
51mAh (each)
-
Charging Case Battery Type1
Rechargable Lithium-Ion
-
Charging case Additional RunTime1
up to 20 Hours (ANC off)
up to 11 Hours (ANC on)
-
Charging Case Capacity1
390mAh
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
Bluetooth 5.3
-
Multi-Point
Up to 5 devices
-
Multi-Pairing
Up to 5 devices
-
USB Type-C
Charging, Plug and Play
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Charging Case2
Yes
-
Ear Gels
Small, Medium, Large
-
Quick User Manual
Yes
-
Charging Cable
USB-A to USB-C
-
Plug and Play Cable
3.5mm to USB-C
-
Warranty Card
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Bluetooth Music Streaming
aptX™ Adaptive / SBC / AAC
-
Snapdragon™ Sound
24bit / 96kHz
-
UVnano
Yes
-
Wireless Charging
Yes
-
Smartphone App3
LG TONE Free
-
Virtual Assistant4
Siri, Google Assistant3
-
Splash Proof5
IPX4
-
Find My Earbuds6
Yes
-
Touch Controls
Yes
-
Fast Charging
5 mins for up to 60 mins listening
-
Battery Life Indicator LED
On Charging case
-
Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
Yes
-
LG TV Pairing and Control7
Volume, Mute, Channel
-
Dolby Atmos® with Head Tracking
Yes
-
Ambient Mode
Yes
-
Whisper Mode
Yes
-
Game Mode
Yes
-
Plug & Play8
Yes (High Quality Audio, Low Latency)
-
Google Fast Pairing9
Yes
-
Microsoft Swift Paring
Yes
-
Engineered for Intel® evo™
Yes
-
Read Phone Notifications
Yes
-
Test my Best Fit
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Ear Buds (WxHxD)
22mm x 28mm x 25mm
-
Charging Case (WxD)
55mm x 30mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
98mm x 92mm x 65mm
-
Net Weight (Ear Buds)
5.3g
-
Net Weight (Charging Case)
39g
-
Gross Weight (Carton)
156g
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
1 Year Warranty - Replacement
EAN
-
EAN
88061976468
What people are saying
Find locally
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.