LG TONE Free fit TF8 Waterproof Wireless Earbuds

TONE-UTF8Q

TONE Free fit earbuds being splashed by water and droplets.

A woman is sweating and working out with TONE Free fit earbuds.

Make your move with a fit that's secure & comfortable

Focus on your workout, not on your earbuds. LG TONE Free fit wireless earbuds hook into your outer ear for a secure fit that's comfortable with less pressure, too. The lightweight shape holds them in place while letting air flow through so your ears stay cool during workouts.

The side of the TONE Free fit cradle is shown. When the cradle opens and the earbud inside is seen from the and floats in the air. Red Dot Award logo, with Red Dot Winner 2022.

Active Noise Cancellation

Immerse yourself in the music

Focus on the music while going for a run or at the gym. The sophisticated noise removal filter cancels irritating background sounds, for less disturbance and an enhanced listening experience. And a howling detection algorithm helps eliminate howling entering the microphone.

Deconstructed view of the TONE Free fit earbuds, divided into 6 pieces.

1. Medical Grade Silicone Ear Gels*

Allow you to wear your TONE Free earbuds for long periods in comfort

 

2. 6mm Driver Unit

Delivers powerful high-quality sound.

3. Swivel Grip Technology

The distinctive shape locks the earbuds into your outer ear for a secure fit.

 

4. Proximity Sensor

When earbuds are removed from your ear, your music pauses automatically.

5. Long-lasting Battery

Enjoy up to 30 hours of play time. Up to 10 hours with the earbuds, and 20 hours from the charging case^.

*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
^Playtime is based using full charge earbuds/charging case (at 50% volume with Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Mode functions turned off) and depends on device settings, environment, usage, and other factors.

Now You Can Personalise Ambient Sound

Press your LG TONE Free earbuds to turn off noise cancelling and switch between sound modes.
A man wearing TONE Free fit earbuds is riding on a bicycle.
Listening Mode
Listening Mode lets some background sound in, so you're aware of your surroundings — great for crossing the road or when you're out cycling.
A man and woman running in a park wearing TONE Free fit.
Conversation Mode
Conversation Mode amplifies the voice of the person you're speaking with so you can hear them clearly without removing your earbuds.

Clear and spatial sound

LG TONE Free earbuds deliver another dimension of sound courtesy of British audio icon, Meridian. Their pioneering Headphone Space Processing (HSP) technology mimics the natural acoustics in Meridian high-end speaker systems, re-engineered to fit in your ear.

The TONE Free fit cradle is open, with the left earbud inside the case, and the right earbud outside. Meridian's logo is seen at the bottom of the image.

Meridian Horizon Immersive Multi-channel Audio

Meridian Horizon uses adaptive upmixing, by treating high and low frequencies separately, to optimise sound locations. This results in a larger sweet-spot and an immersive listening experience.

Meridian's Horizon infographic is visible, and the infographic is shaped like a sound waves wrapped around a person.

Freshen up your wireless earbuds with UVnano

Your earbuds are there for you every day - helping you relax, rock out, and refocus. But these buds can also host bacteria you don't want to carry around. LG TONE Free fit are equipped with a UVnano charging case that kills 99.9% of bacteria* after charging for 10 minutes. UVNano function only operates when the charging case is closed** and connected to a power source using charging cable.

AV-TONE-Free-fit-TF8-08-UVnano-1-Desktop%20(3).v2

A close-up of the TONE Free fit earbud, with a blue grid on the eargel. Text says UVnano cleans thoroughly and 99.9% reduction in bacteria. A woman is sweating as she wears TONE Free fit, and it appears she just finished her workout.

*Independently tested and verified to reduce 99.9% of bacteria (Escherichia Coli, Staphylocuccus Aureus & Klebsiella Pneumoniae) after ten minutes of irradiation.
**UV LED function works only when the charging case is connected with the charging cable, to a power source. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging case lid is opened.

Waterproof

Your earbuds are protected from water damage and dust with the IP67 rating^. You can freshen up your earbuds after a workout session and continue training, rain or shine.

TONE Free fit earbuds in front of text saying IP67. The earbuds are surrounded by water and water droplets.

^IP67 Rating: Tested under controlled laboratory conditions. Dust tight and water resistant up to 1 metre for 30 minutes. Tested in fresh water. Exposure to chlorinated water, detergents or salt water not advised. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. Charging case is not IP67 waterproof.

Battery Life

Power Your Play

Everyone needs more play time. LG TONE Free fit provide up to 30 hours of play time from a single charge. Up to 10 hours with the earbuds, and up to 20 hours from the charging case*. When you need a boost, get up to 1 hour of listening time from just 5 minutes of charging in the case.

A man wearing the TONE Free fit and looking at his smartphone. The sky is dark as he just finished his evening workout. A woman wearing TONE Free fit earbuds is catching her breath in sunny weather.

*Playtime is based using full charge earbuds/charging case (at 50% volume with Active Noise Cancellation function turned off) and depends on device settings, environment, usage, and other factors.

Wirelessly Connect to Devices

LG Tone Free earbuds come with a charging case that also acts as a wireless Bluetooth dongle for devices with an AUX headphone jack*. You can then enjoy wireless convenience and brilliant sounds from treadmills, computers, musical instruments and aeroplane seats that don't have Bluetooth connectivity.

TONE Free fit is connected with a Plug & Play cord. <br>A person connects TONE Free fit to a treadmill with the Plug & Play cable.<br> A man is seen using the treadmill while wearing TONE Free fit and listening with Plug & Play.

*AUX port adapter supplied in box to connect charging case and AUX device.

TONE Free fit earbuds rotate 360 degrees and show the 3MIC system.

Made for Quality Conversations

LG TONE Free TF8 has three microphones engineered to reduce ambient noise while clearly picking up your own voice. Conversations feel more natural and you'll be heard loud and clear.
The LG TONE Free app screen linked to the TONE Free fit product is displayed on the mobile phone, and there are Apple App Store and Google Play Store icons to the right.
LG TONE Free App

Easy control

The LG TONE Free app lets you quickly check the battery status, customise the equaliser, control Active Noise Cancellation and more.
Fast Pairing

Swift. Seamless. Simple

LG TONE Free TF8 earbuds pair quickly and seamlessly to your devices with Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair or Bluetooth®.*

A video with TONE Free fit placed in the center, a Windows PC on the left, and an Android device on the right. When the TONE Free fit cradle lid opens, each device is paired and a connection pop-up appears.

*Microsoft Swift Pair is only supported by Windows 10 PCs with Windows 10 ver 1803 or higher. Google Fast Pair is only supported on Android devices

The lid of the TONE Free fit case opens to reveal the earbuds floating in the air with a smartphone and laptop to the side. The smartphone has the Multi Point and Multi Pairing menu onscreen.

Switch It Up

You can pair your LG TONE Free earbuds with up to five devices through the TONE Free app for easy connection. Now when you want to switch to a device, you don't need to manually reconnect.

LG TONE Free Lineup

Table Caption
Features LG TONE Free T90 LG TONE Free fit TF8
LG TONE Free T90
LG TONE Free T90
LG TONE Free fit TF8
LG TONE Free fit TF8
Dolby Atmos® with Dolby Headtracking X
Active Noise Cancellation Adaptive ANC Hybrid ANC
Plug & Play √(Listening and Microphone) √(Listening)
UVnano UVnano (During Wired & Wireless charging) UVnano (During Wired charging)
Headphone Spatial Processing by Meridian
Sound Unit Dynamic 11mm Graphene Driver Dynamic 6mm driver
MIC System 3MIC + VPU Mic 3 Mic
Ambient Sound Models Whispering, Listening, Conversation Listening conversation
Medical Grade Ear Gels (3sizes)
Google Fast Pairing & Microsoft Swift Pair
Bluetooth Multi-Point & Multi-Pairing
Voice Command (Google Assistant & Sin)
Water Splash IPX4 IP67
Play Time Up to 27 hours (Earbuds 9hrs / with charging case 18hrs) Up to 30 hours (Earbuds 10hrs / with charging case 20hrs)
Wireless Charging Compatible X
Fast Charging (5 min for up to 60 min)
LG Tone Free App Android & iOS Android & iOS
Colours Charcoal Black, Snow White Black Lime

Key Feature

  • IP67 Dust & Waterproof^
  • Plug & Play - Wirelessly connect to devices with an AUX jack
  • Secure & Comfortable Fit - Workout without your earbuds falling out
  • UV Nano Self Cleaning technology – Kills 99.9% of bacteria*after 10 minutes (*Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus & Klebsiella Pneumoniae)
  • Active Noise Cancellation – Helps to block out surrounding noise
  • MERIDIAN technology – Clear and spatial sound
All Spec

DESIGN

  • Colour

    Black with Lime

SOUND

  • Ear Bud Style

    Canal

  • Driver Type

    6mm

  • Microphone Type

    Analogue MEMS

  • Number of Ambient Microphones

    3 per earbud

  • Audio DAC

    Yes

EQUALISER

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Yes

  • Meridian EQ

    Immersive, Natural, Bass Boost, Treble Boost, 3D Sound Stage

  • User EQ

    2 Custom Modes

BATTERY

  • Ear Bud Battery Type

    Rechargeable Lithium-Ion

  • Ear Bud Playtime1

    up to 10 Hours (ANC off)
    up to 5 Hours (ANC on)

  • Ear Bud Battery Capacity

    68mAh (each)

  • Charging Case Battery Type1

    Rechargable Lithium-Ion

  • Charging Case Additional Run-Time1

    up to 20 Hours (ANC off)
    up to 11 Hours (ANC on)

  • Charging Case Capacity1

    390mAh

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    Bluetooth 5.3

  • Multi-Point

    Up to 5 devices

  • Multi-Pairing

    Up to 5 devices

  • USB Type-C

    Charging, Plug and Play

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Charging Case2

    Yes

  • Ear Gels

    Small, Medium, Large

  • Ear Hooks

    Small, Medium, Large

  • Quick User Manual

    Yes

  • Charging Cable

    USB-A to USB-C

  • Plug and Play Cable

    3.5mm to USB-C

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Bluetooth Music Streaming

    SBC / AAC

  • UVnano3

    Yes

  • Smartphone App4

    LG TONE Free

  • Virtual Assistant5

    Siri, Google Assistant

  • Splash Proof6

    IP67

  • Find My Earbuds7

    Yes

  • Touch Controls

    Yes

  • Fast Charging

    5 mins for up to 60 mins listening

  • Battery Life Indicator LED

    On Charging case

  • Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

    Yes

  • LG TV Pairing and Control8

    Volume, Mute, Channel

  • Ambient Mode

    Yes

  • Game Mode

    Yes

  • Plug & Play9

    Yes

  • Microsoft Swift Paring

    Yes

  • Read Phone Notifications

    Yes

  • Test my Best Fit

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Ear Buds (WxHxD)

    22mm x 28mm x 25mm

  • Charging Case (WxHxD)

    66mm x 52mm x 33mm

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    97mm x 92mm x 65mm

  • Net Weight (Ear Buds)

    5.9g

  • Net Weight (Charging Case)

    43g

  • Gross Weight (Carton)

    168g

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    1 Year Warranty - Replacement

EAN

  • EAN

    8806091977267

