LG TONE Free fit TF8 Waterproof Wireless Earbuds
Make your move with a fit that's secure & comfortable
Immerse yourself in the music
1. Medical Grade Silicone Ear Gels*
Allow you to wear your TONE Free earbuds for long periods in comfort
2. 6mm Driver Unit
Delivers powerful high-quality sound.
3. Swivel Grip Technology
The distinctive shape locks the earbuds into your outer ear for a secure fit.
4. Proximity Sensor
When earbuds are removed from your ear, your music pauses automatically.
5. Long-lasting Battery
Enjoy up to 30 hours of play time. Up to 10 hours with the earbuds, and 20 hours from the charging case^.
*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
^Playtime is based using full charge earbuds/charging case (at 50% volume with Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Mode functions turned off) and depends on device settings, environment, usage, and other factors.
Now You Can Personalise Ambient Sound
Clear and spatial sound
The TONE Free fit cradle is open, with the left earbud inside the case, and the right earbud outside. Meridian's logo is seen at the bottom of the image.
Meridian Horizon Immersive Multi-channel Audio
Meridian's Horizon infographic is visible, and the infographic is shaped like a sound waves wrapped around a person.
Freshen up your wireless earbuds with UVnano
A close-up of the TONE Free fit earbud, with a blue grid on the eargel. Text says UVnano cleans thoroughly and 99.9% reduction in bacteria. A woman is sweating as she wears TONE Free fit, and it appears she just finished her workout.
*Independently tested and verified to reduce 99.9% of bacteria (Escherichia Coli, Staphylocuccus Aureus & Klebsiella Pneumoniae) after ten minutes of irradiation.
**UV LED function works only when the charging case is connected with the charging cable, to a power source. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging case lid is opened.
Waterproof
TONE Free fit earbuds in front of text saying IP67. The earbuds are surrounded by water and water droplets.
^IP67 Rating: Tested under controlled laboratory conditions. Dust tight and water resistant up to 1 metre for 30 minutes. Tested in fresh water. Exposure to chlorinated water, detergents or salt water not advised. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. Charging case is not IP67 waterproof.
Power Your Play
A man wearing the TONE Free fit and looking at his smartphone. The sky is dark as he just finished his evening workout. A woman wearing TONE Free fit earbuds is catching her breath in sunny weather.
*Playtime is based using full charge earbuds/charging case (at 50% volume with Active Noise Cancellation function turned off) and depends on device settings, environment, usage, and other factors.
Wirelessly Connect to Devices
TONE Free fit is connected with a Plug & Play cord. <br>A person connects TONE Free fit to a treadmill with the Plug & Play cable.<br> A man is seen using the treadmill while wearing TONE Free fit and listening with Plug & Play.
*AUX port adapter supplied in box to connect charging case and AUX device.
Swift. Seamless. Simple
LG TONE Free TF8 earbuds pair quickly and seamlessly to your devices with Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair or Bluetooth®.*
*Microsoft Swift Pair is only supported by Windows 10 PCs with Windows 10 ver 1803 or higher. Google Fast Pair is only supported on Android devices
LG TONE Free Lineup
|Features
|LG TONE Free T90
|LG TONE Free fit TF8
|
LG TONE Free T90
|
LG TONE Free fit TF8
|Dolby Atmos® with Dolby Headtracking
|√
|X
|Active Noise Cancellation
|Adaptive ANC
|Hybrid ANC
|Plug & Play
|√(Listening and Microphone)
|√(Listening)
|UVnano
|UVnano (During Wired & Wireless charging)
|UVnano (During Wired charging)
|Headphone Spatial Processing by Meridian
|√
|√
|Sound Unit
|Dynamic 11mm Graphene Driver
|Dynamic 6mm driver
|MIC System
|3MIC + VPU Mic
|3 Mic
|Ambient Sound Models
|Whispering, Listening, Conversation
|Listening conversation
|Medical Grade Ear Gels (3sizes)
|√
|√
|Google Fast Pairing & Microsoft Swift Pair
|√
|√
|Bluetooth Multi-Point & Multi-Pairing
|√
|√
|Voice Command (Google Assistant & Sin)
|√
|√
|Water Splash
|IPX4
|IP67
|Play Time
|Up to 27 hours (Earbuds 9hrs / with charging case 18hrs)
|Up to 30 hours (Earbuds 10hrs / with charging case 20hrs)
|Wireless Charging Compatible
|√
|X
|Fast Charging (5 min for up to 60 min)
|√
|√
|LG Tone Free App
|Android & iOS
|Android & iOS
|Colours
|Charcoal Black, Snow White
|Black Lime
Key Feature
-
IP67 Dust & Waterproof^
-
Plug & Play - Wirelessly connect to devices with an AUX jack
-
Secure & Comfortable Fit - Workout without your earbuds falling out
-
UV Nano Self Cleaning technology – Kills 99.9% of bacteria*after 10 minutes (*Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus & Klebsiella Pneumoniae)
-
Active Noise Cancellation – Helps to block out surrounding noise
-
MERIDIAN technology – Clear and spatial sound
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Colour
Black with Lime
SOUND
-
Ear Bud Style
Canal
-
Driver Type
6mm
-
Microphone Type
Analogue MEMS
-
Number of Ambient Microphones
3 per earbud
-
Audio DAC
Yes
EQUALISER
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
-
Meridian EQ
Immersive, Natural, Bass Boost, Treble Boost, 3D Sound Stage
-
User EQ
2 Custom Modes
BATTERY
-
Ear Bud Battery Type
Rechargeable Lithium-Ion
-
Ear Bud Playtime1
up to 10 Hours (ANC off)
up to 5 Hours (ANC on)
-
Ear Bud Battery Capacity
68mAh (each)
-
Charging Case Battery Type1
Rechargable Lithium-Ion
-
Charging Case Additional Run-Time1
up to 20 Hours (ANC off)
up to 11 Hours (ANC on)
-
Charging Case Capacity1
390mAh
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
Bluetooth 5.3
-
Multi-Point
Up to 5 devices
-
Multi-Pairing
Up to 5 devices
-
USB Type-C
Charging, Plug and Play
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Charging Case2
Yes
-
Ear Gels
Small, Medium, Large
-
Ear Hooks
Small, Medium, Large
-
Quick User Manual
Yes
-
Charging Cable
USB-A to USB-C
-
Plug and Play Cable
3.5mm to USB-C
-
Warranty Card
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Bluetooth Music Streaming
SBC / AAC
-
UVnano3
Yes
-
Smartphone App4
LG TONE Free
-
Virtual Assistant5
Siri, Google Assistant
-
Splash Proof6
IP67
-
Find My Earbuds7
Yes
-
Touch Controls
Yes
-
Fast Charging
5 mins for up to 60 mins listening
-
Battery Life Indicator LED
On Charging case
-
Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
Yes
-
LG TV Pairing and Control8
Volume, Mute, Channel
-
Ambient Mode
Yes
-
Game Mode
Yes
-
Plug & Play9
Yes
-
Microsoft Swift Paring
Yes
-
Read Phone Notifications
Yes
-
Test my Best Fit
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Ear Buds (WxHxD)
22mm x 28mm x 25mm
-
Charging Case (WxHxD)
66mm x 52mm x 33mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
97mm x 92mm x 65mm
-
Net Weight (Ear Buds)
5.9g
-
Net Weight (Charging Case)
43g
-
Gross Weight (Carton)
168g
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
1 Year Warranty - Replacement
EAN
-
EAN
8806091977267
