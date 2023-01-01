About Cookies on This Site

An image of a family having a good time in a living room

Una forma más inteligente de mantener la eficiencia energética en el hogar

Ahorro de energía

- Monitorización del uso de la energía
- Solución de energía renovable
- Suministro eficiente de calefacción y agua caliente

Utilidad

- Control de la aplicación LG ThinQ en cualquier momento y lugar
- Fácil conexión al sistema de gestión doméstico

Refrigeración de confort

- Perfecto equilibrio entre temperatura y humedad
- Confort personalizable
- Aire limpio

An image of a house with four thumbnails of a living room, a bathroom, a bedroom, and a terrace.

An image of a woman reading on her bed with air conditioning on.

Dormitorio

La temperatura y la humedad se equilibran automáticamente para crear condiciones de mayor confort.

An image of someone operating an air conditioner on the ceiling, with a smartphone.

Salón

Con la aplicación LG ThinQ, puede controlar su unidad en cualquier momento y desde cualquier lugar.

Baño

Baño

La bomba de calor aire-agua genera calefacción y agua caliente con una combinación de energía eléctrica y natural.

An image of a Multi V S installed at the outdoor terrace.

Terraza

Aproveche al máximo su terraza con el sistema Multi V S compacto que permite ahorrar espacio.

Línea de productos para el hogar

MULTI V 5

MULTI V 5

MULTI V S

MULTI V S

Multi V Indoor units

Unidades interiores Multi V

Hot Water Solution (Hydro Kit)

Solución de agua caliente (Hydro Kit)

Ventilation Solution (ERV)

Solución de ventilación (ERV)

Single Split

Un único split

Multi Split

Multi Split

Individual Controller

Individual Controller

Conozca las soluciones óptimas de LG para diferentes tipos de vivienda

Casa POLO

Complejo de casas adosadas de primera clase en Dubái. / Multi V S, unidades interiores

MÁS INFORMACIÓN

Apartamentos Vermont

Apartamentos de lujo en Los Ángeles. / Multi V, unidades interiores

MÁS INFORMACIÓN

El Escala

Apartamentos de lujo en Vancouver. / Multi V, unidades interiores

MÁS INFORMACIÓN

Condomínio del Lago

Residencia de lujo en Río de Janeiro. / Multi split

MÁS INFORMACIÓN