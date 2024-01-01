We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 3D 5.1ch Blu-ray Home Theater System
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
3D Blu-ray Home Theater System
GENERAL
-
Power consumption
120W
AUDIO PERFORMANCE
-
Ch
5.1 Channel
CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Output
1 HDMI Output: (19 pin standard,Type A Version 1.4)
-
Digital Optical In
1 Digital Optical In: (3V (p-p)1), Optical jack
-
Portable In
.5 Vrms 3.5 stereo jack
-
Power Supply
1 Bus Power supply (USB): DC 5V = 2.1 A
-
Mic
2 Mic in-put
-
Terminal Type
1 Terminal type: LAN
-
Ethernet
5/cat5 or RJ45 connector
DIMENSION(W X H X D)MM
-
Main
360 x 60.5 x 299 mm
-
FrontSpeaker
202 x 471.5 x 202 mm
-
CenterSpeaker
342.5 x 85 x 79 mm
-
RearSpeaker
202 x 471.5 x 202 mm
-
Subwoofer
240 x 360 x 391 mm
