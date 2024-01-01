We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1000 watts RMS, DVD HTS, Aramid Fiber Cone, 5.1 Channel, USB Recording, Bass Blast
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
DVD Home Theater System
AUDIO PERFORMANCE
-
Ch
5.1 Channel
-
Power Output - Front
167Wx2(4Ω)
-
Power Output - Center
167W(4Ω)
-
Power Output - Surround
167Wx2(4Ω)
-
Power Output - Sub-oofer
167W(4Ω)
CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Output
1 HDMI Output: (19 pin standard)
-
Digital Optical In
1 Digital Optical In: (3V (p-p)1), Optical jack
-
Portable In
.5 Vrms 3.5 stereo jack
-
Mic
2 Mic in-put
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
DVD(NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
-
Super VCD
Yes
