We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Blu-ray HTS, 1100W RMS, Full HD 1080p24p, HDMI 1.3 Deep Color, NetCast, Wi-Fi Built-in
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Home Theater
AUDIO PERFORMANCE
-
Type
3D Blu-ray Home Theater
-
Ch
5.1
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
iPod direct dock
Yes
-
Audio In - Portable In
.5 Vrms 3.5 stereo jack
-
Video Out - Composite
Yes
-
HDMI - Out
HDMI Output (19 pin standard, Type A Version 1.3)
-
HDMI - Input
2 HDMI (19 pin standard, Type A)
CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Output
19 pin standard, Type A
-
Digital Optical In
3V (p-p)1
-
Portable In
.5 Vrms 3.5 stereo jack
-
Power Consumption
25W
CONVENIENCE
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
DLNA
Yes
-
CIFS
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
Yes
-
iPod dock - Works With iPhone
Yes
SOUND MODE
-
BassBoost
Yes
-
VSM Plus
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - DivX
Yes
-
Video - DivX HD
Yes
-
Video - AVC HD
Yes
-
Video - MPEG2
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4
Yes
PHYSICAL SIZE (W X H X D) MM
-
Main
580x199x54mm
-
FrontSpeaker
280x1212x195
-
CenterSpeaker
400x75x52mm
-
RearSpeaker
280x1212x195
-
Subwoofer
216x405x390mm
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.