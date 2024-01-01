We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Soundbar S80QR
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
5.1.3 Channel
620 Watts RMS
-
Front
45W*2
-
Center
40W
-
Top
45W*2
-
Top Center
40W
-
Rear
70W*2
-
Subwoofer
220W(Wireless)
POWER SUPPLY
-
Main
59W
-
Subwoofer
40W
-
Wireless box+ 2 speakers
30W
DIMENSION:(W X H X D)MM
-
Main
1000 x 63 x 135mm (w/foot)
-
Rear
100 x 140 x 100mm
-
Subwoofer
201.7 x 407 x 403mm
-
Wireless Box
175 x 61 x 175mm
NET WEIGHT:(KG)
-
Main
4.5Kg
-
Wireless Box
0.71Kg
-
Rear
1.42Kg
-
Subwoofer
10Kg
