3.1 ch, 49" ↑ TV Matching, 420W RMS, DTS Virtual:X, Hi-Res Audio, FM

Specs

Reviews

Support

3.1 ch, 49” ↑ TV Matching, 420W RMS, DTS Virtual:X, Hi-Res Audio, FM

SL6YF

3.1 ch, 49” ↑ TV Matching, 420W RMS, DTS Virtual:X, Hi-Res Audio, FM

(0)
Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    3.1 Channel

  • Watts

    420 Watts RMS

  • Front Speakers L/R

    80W(45W + 35W) x 2 (4Ω)

  • Center

    40W

  • Sub-Woofer

    220W (3Ω) Wireless

  • Audio DAC

    96kHz/24bit

CONNECTIONS

  • Digital Optical In

    (3V (p-p)1), Optical jack

  • HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4)

    In (1) & Out (1)

  • Bluetooth

    ver. 4.0

  • USB

    Yes

  • FM Tuner

    Yes

POWER SUPPLY

  • Adaptor Type

    25V, 2A

  • Main

    38W

  • Subwoofer

    33W

NETWORK

  • Wireless Frequency

    5.8Ghz

DIMENSION(WXHXD)MM

  • Main

    1,060 x 57 x 85

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 390 x 248.5

NET WEIGHT(KG)

  • Main

    3.45

  • Subwoofer

    5.3

GROSS WEIGHT(KG)

  • Main

    11.3

