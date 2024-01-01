We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
600 Watts RMS, Bluetooth, TV Sound Sync, Playback Effect, DJ Effect, DJ Pro, Auto DJ, Scratch, Wireless Party Link (Dual Play), USB Direct Recording XBOOM
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
2.0 Channel
-
Watts
600 watts RMS
-
Front Speaker
300W x2
CONNECTIONS
-
Auxiliary In
1 Auxiliary In
-
Power Supply
1 Bus Power supply (USB): DC 5V= 1 A
-
Mic Jack
2 Mic Jack (Φ6.3)
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power Consumption
155W
DIMENSION(W X H X D)MM
-
Main
818 x 318 x 388
NET WEIGHT(KG)
-
Main
17.2
