LG Digital Micro Hi Fi System

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Digital Micro Hi Fi System

XD63

LG Digital Micro Hi Fi System

(0)
Print

All Spec

AUDIO PERFORMANCE

  • Power Output-Total

    60

  • Power Output-Front

    60 x 2

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • Video Out-Composite

    Yes

  • Video Out-Component

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Portable In

    Yes

SOUND MODE

  • VSM

    Yes

TUNER

  • Band

    AM/FM

  • Preset

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD(PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)

    Yes

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Yes

  • DVD-RAM

    Yes

  • DVD-Audio

    Yes

  • Video CD/Super VCD

    Yes

  • Audio CD

    Yes

  • DTS-CD

    Yes

  • SACD

    Yes

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • Video - MPEG2

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Yes

  • Video - DivX

    Yes

  • Video - DivX HD

    Yes

  • Video - MKV

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

  • AM Loop Antenna

    Yes

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Battery

    Yes

  • RCA Cable(Audio), Red/White, 2P

    Yes

  • RCA Cable(Video), Yellow, 1P

    Yes

