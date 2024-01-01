We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Digital Micro Hi Fi System
All Spec
AUDIO PERFORMANCE
-
Power Output-Total
60
-
Power Output-Front
60 x 2
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
Video Out-Composite
Yes
-
Video Out-Component
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Portable In
Yes
SOUND MODE
-
VSM
Yes
TUNER
-
Band
AM/FM
-
Preset
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
DVD(NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
DVD-RAM
Yes
-
DVD-Audio
Yes
-
Video CD/Super VCD
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
SACD
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
Video - DivX
Yes
-
Video - DivX HD
Yes
-
Video - MKV
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
AM Loop Antenna
Yes
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes
-
RCA Cable(Audio), Red/White, 2P
Yes
-
RCA Cable(Video), Yellow, 1P
Yes
