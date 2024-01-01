Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
12.7 Cu. Ft. Objet Collection Top Freezer Refrigerator in Clay Pink

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

12.7 Cu. Ft. Objet Collection Top Freezer Refrigerator in Clay Pink

RJT-B127CP

12.7 Cu. Ft. Objet Collection Top Freezer Refrigerator in Clay Pink

(0)
front view

LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for *up to 7days.

*Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time ittook to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of thefresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

Multi Air Flow spread inside downward
Multi Air Flow

Optimal Temperatures Everywhere

The Multi-Air Flow System was designed to maintain ideal temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, for longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions inside the refrigerator, and vents are strategically placed throughout to surround your food with cool air to keep it at its freshest at all times.
logos of Smart Inverter Compressor and 10 Year Warranty

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).

Image of the refrigerator flat door

Flat Door

Fresh 0 Zone

Save Defrosting Time

The special drawer allows you to better preserve foods like meat and fish without frosting & defrosting.

Save Defrosting Time

*Fresh 0 Zone keeps foods at a lower temperature than other compartments.
*The temperature may vary with settings, food condition and home use conditions.
*Product in the image is for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual one.

Image of fresh fruits and vegetables in the fresh zone of the refrigerator

Bigger Fruits
& Veggie Box

With a large vegetable compartment, you can
store more vegetables and fruit while maintaining
their freshness.
Print

Key Specs

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    335

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600 x 1720 x 710

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Clay Pink

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    335

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    No

  • Express Cool

    No

  • Manual Control

    Knob dial

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    60

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    66

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600 x 1720 x 710

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 2 Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PCM

  • Finish (Door)

    Clay Pink

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    3

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

