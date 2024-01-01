We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG X Power | Gold
Stock List
No Result
Qualcomm®
Snapdragon™
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size
5.3” HD (1280*720) (inch)
CAMERA
-
Main
13MP
-
Front Camera
5MP
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
CPU
MT6735
(Quad-Core 1.3GHz)
-
Network
LTE(FDD1/2/5/7/8/40)WCDMS(FDD1,2,5,8)EGSM/GSM850/DCS1800/PCS1900
-
Speed
DC-HSPA+ : Up to 42Mbps
LTE CAT4 : Up to 150Mbps
-
Battery
4,100mAh / Embedded
-
OS
Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
-
Dimension / Weight
148.9mm x 74.9mm x 7.9mm / 142g (incl battery)
-
Connectivity
Bluetooth 4.2 LE
USB 2.0 HS
WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
A-GPS (Glonass)
USB OTG
BATTERY USAGE TIME
-
Standby Time (LTE)
Over 410 Hours
-
Standby Time (WCDMA)
Over 410 Hours
-
Standby Time (GSM)
Over 410 Hours
-
Talk Time (WCDMA)
Over 15.75 Hours
-
Talk Time (GSM)
Over 10.51 Hours
MEMORY
-
RAM
Up to 2GB
-
ROM
Up to 16GB
-
External MicroSD
Up to 2TB
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.