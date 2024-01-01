Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor (24" Diagonal)

24" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor (24" Diagonal)

24MP58VQ-P

24" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor (24" Diagonal)

FEATURE

  • Size (Inch)

    23.8"

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1976)

    72%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M colors

  • Pixel pitch (mm)

    0.2745x0.2745

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1

  • (DFC)

    Mega

  • Response Time_Typ.(on/off)

    No

  • (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti glare, 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub (Signal Input)

    Yes

  • DVI-D (Signal Input)

    Yes

  • Composite (Signal Input)

    No

  • S-Video (Signal Input)

    No

  • Component (Signal Input)

    No

  • SCART (Signal Input)

    No

  • CI Slot (Signal Input)

    No

  • HDMI (Signal Input)

    Yes

  • DisplayPort (Signal Input)

    No

  • Others (Signal Input)

    No

  • Jack Location (Signal Input)

    Back (horizontal)

  • RCA(Audio Input)

    No

  • PC Audio In (Audio Input)

    No

  • Mic In (Audio Input)

    No

  • Others (Audio Input)

    No

  • Jack Location (Audio Input)

    No

  • RCA (Audio Output)

    No

  • Headphone Out (Audio Output)

    Yes

  • Line-out (Audio Output)

    No

  • Optical Out (Audio Output)

    No

  • Others (Audio Output)

    No

  • Jack Location (Audio Output)

    Back

SPEAKER

  • Type

    No

  • Audio output (watt)

    No

  • Others

    No

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Output

    19V/1.3A

  • Normal On (typ.)

    26W

  • Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.3W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.3W

FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency (D-sub)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency (D-sub)

    56~75Hz

  • H-Frequency (DVI-D)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency (DVI-D)

    56~75Hz

  • H-Frequency (HDMI)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency (HDMI)

    56~75Hz

  • H-Frequency (DisplayPort)

    No

  • V-Frequency (DisplayPort)

    No

RESOLUTION

  • D-sub (PC)

    1920X1080

  • Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)

    1920X1080

  • Display Port

    No

  • HDMI (Video)

    1,080P

  • Component

    No

  • Video

    No

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1

  • Key Type

    Joystick

  • LED Color (On mode)

    White

  • LED Color (Power save mode)

    White Blinking

  • Key Location

    BOTTOM

OSD

  • Country

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture Mode

    Custom, Reader 1, Reader 2, Photo, Cinema, Game, Color Weakness

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Original Ratio

    Yes

  • PIP/PBP (HW)

    No

  • SRS

    No

  • Dolby Surround

    No

  • AVL (Auto Volume)

    No

  • Equalizer

    No

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    No

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • Auto Resolution

    No

  • Color Calibrated

    No

  • Color Cloning 2.0

    No

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Dual Control

    No

  • Dual Smart Solution (Dual web, Dual Display, Smart Resolution)

    No

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Mechanical Switch

    No

  • Motion Energy Saver

    No

  • Automatic Standby

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • True Color Finder

    No

  • True Color Pro

    No

  • 4 screen split

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

  • Others

    Black stabilizer

COLOR

  • Front

    Black

  • B/Cover

    Black

  • Stand

    Black

  • Base

    Black

  • Others

    Black

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt (Angle)

    Yes / -2º ~ 15º

  • Swivel (Angle)

    No

  • Height (mm)

    No

  • Pivot

    No

  • Dual Hinge

    No

  • Others

    No

SIZE/WEIGHT

  • Set (with Stand - Dimension(W*D*H))

    550.5*186.8*419

  • Set (without Stand - Dimension(W*D*H))

    550.5*85.5*332.1

  • Box (Dimension(W*D*H))

    619*395*129

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    NO

  • Set (with Stand - Weight)

    3.2kg

  • Set (without Stand - Weight)

    2.8kg

  • Box (Weight)

    4.3kg

  • Individual (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    810/1710/1805

  • Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    720/1600/1800

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Face Down

  • Stand Packing Type

    None

  • Box Printing Type

    Flexo

  • Handle

    Hand Hole

STANDARD

  • TCO

    NO

  • UL (cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-GS

    No

  • TUV-Ergo

    No

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • Erp

    Yes

  • ISO13406-2

    NO

  • EPEAT

    Yes (Gold)

  • VESA wall mount standard

    No

  • Medical Certificatioin

    No

  • Windows

    Win10

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Option

  • D-Sub

    Option

  • DVI-D

    Option

  • HDMI

    Option

  • USB

    No

  • DisplayPort

    No

  • PC Audio

    No

  • RCA 3Line

    No

  • RCA 5Line

    No

  • Others

    No

  • Stand Body

    Yes

  • Stand Base

    Yes

  • Cable holder

    Yes

  • CD

    Yes

  • ESG

    Yes

  • Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    No

