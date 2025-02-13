25“ IPS Full HD monitor

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
front view

24.5" IPS Full HD display

True color at wide angles

LG Monitor with IPS technology highlights the performance of liquid crystal displays. It can provide clear color reproduction, and help users to view the screen at 178° range of wide angle.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs.
100Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid visuals.
Seamless workflow.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs. Also, you can enjoy realistic gameplay with less screen stuttering and motion blur.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*This is compared to models with a refresh rate of less than 100Hz.

Focused visual comfort

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance, supporting a suitable viewing experience for reading on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, providing a comfortable view.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Enjoy smooth gaming

  • Off

  • On

5ms (GtG) response time

Dive into gaming with clear images

Thanks to the 5ms, which reduces reverse ghosting and provides fast response time, you can enjoy more immersive gaming with advanced performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

OnScreen Control

Streamlined control

Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control software. You can also readily divide the whole display area with Screen Split.

Download

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.

*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy solution

This display has a slim bezel on three sides, allowing you to create a suitable work environment through convenient tilt adjustment.

*Tilt angle: -5~15°

*Tilt angle: -5~15°

What's in the box

1. Stand body

2. Stand base

3. Screw

4. Adapter+Power cord

5. HDMI cable

*The image of the product is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

*The size and design of the adapter may differ depending on the country.

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    24.5”​

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9​

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    FHD 1920 x 1080​

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.0944 x 0.2802

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250cd​

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    NTSC 68% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100Hz​

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    75 x 75

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    633 x 418 x 141

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    557.5 x 421.2 x 190

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    557.5 x 328.3 x 58.8

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    3.9

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    2.6

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    2.3

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    2023

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

