31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) HDR Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) HDR Monitor

32UN500-W

31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) HDR Monitor

(0)

LG UHD Monitor 4K

Gaming scene with exceptional clarity, and details in LG UHD 4K display

Details Mastered

LG UHD 4K monitor enables you to enjoy 4K and HDR content as you've dreamed of.

Large Display Immersion

31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160)
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Vivid Color & HDR

DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
HDR10

Multimedia Features

AMD FreeSync™
MAXXAUDIO®

Enhance Games up to 4K and HDR

Immersive Gaming Experience

32UN500 boosts the new era of 4K HDR console gaming experience, not only bringing unprecedented thrills with decent image, and sound, but also helping you win more battles with AMD FreeSync™, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.

Immersive true 4K HDR console gaming with the car scene with MAXXAUDIO®

*The images shown are for the purpose of illustrating gaming features in advertising, and may differ from the actual product.

The high resolution, fast-paced game scene with fluid and rapid motion compared to the conventional mode
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, console gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout high resolution, fast-paced games. AMD FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
The gaming scene with minimized input lag compared to the conventional mode
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
The brighter dark scene in the gaming compared to the conventional mode
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*Above images positioned on the left side illustrate the conventional mode that the feature is not supported in.

Enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

More Vividly and Realistically

HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. The result is the most true with vivid color in a wide range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with HDR10 technology in support of DCI-P3 90% (Typ.) color space.

Playing a live football match in Ultra HD 4K HDR from the streaming service

*The images shown are for the purpose of illustrating 4K video content in advertising, and may differ from the actual product.

Clean Design

Easy and Clean Design

The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

Tilt adjustment, One-Click stand, and 3-Side Virtually Borderless design

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    4ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Response Time

    4ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1800:1

  • Size [cm]

    80

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    821 x 507 x 226

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 512.3 x 208.8

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 420.0 x 45.7

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.7

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.7

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.7

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    2020

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    55W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    45W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    Depend on Country

  • HDMI

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

