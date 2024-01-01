Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
23.8” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor

23.8” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor

24GN600-B

23.8” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor

front view
All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    23.8 Inch

  • Size (cm)

    60.4cm

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Panel Multi

    BOE Module

  • Backlight Technology

    LED

  • Backlight Type

    Edge

  • Backlight Array

    H1B

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.2745 x 0.2745 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    240cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    300cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 97% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Bit

    8bit

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Contrast Ratio with DFC

    Mega

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Color Calibrated

    YES

  • Flicker safe

    YES

  • Picture Mode

    (Non HDR Contents) --> Gamer1, Gamer2, FPS, RTS, Vivid, Reader, HDR Effect
    (HDR Contents) -->Gamer 1, Gamer2, FPS, RTS, Vivid

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    MBR

  • MBR (Supported Frequency)

    120, 144Hz

  • AMD FreeSync™

    YES(Premium)

  • FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • OSD Language

    17 countries (English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Traditional Chinese)

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES (2ea)

  • HDMI Version

    2.0

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • HDMI (V Frequency)

    48~144Hz

  • HDMI (FreeSync Supported Frequency)

    48~144Hz (Extended)
    60~144Hz (Basic)

  • HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 8bit at 144Hz

  • DisplayPort

    YES (1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • DP (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • DP (V Frequency)

    48~144Hz

  • DP (FreeSync Supported Frequency)

    48~144Hz (Extended)
    60~144Hz (Basic)

  • DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 8bit at 144Hz

  • Headphone out

    YES

  • [Location]

    Rear

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • DC Output

    19V, 2.1A

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    32W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    34W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    NA(Not Support ES7.0 standard)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Color (Middle Cabinet)

    Matt Black (Side High Glossy)

  • Color (Back Cover)

    Matt Black + High Glossy Metallic Red Deco

  • Color (Stand Body)

    Matt Black

  • Color (Stand Base)

    Matt Black + High Glossy Metallic Red Deco

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Tilt

    -5º ~ + 15º

  • Down Height

    104.6mm

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

  • Base Detchable

    YES

  • Assembly Step

    Three-Step

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    540.8 x 408.9 x 180.5 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    540.8 x 323.8 x 42.8 mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    601 x 384 x 129 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    3.9

  • Weight without Stand

    3.5

  • Weight in Shipping

    5.2

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    630/1400/1600

STANDARD

  • TUV-TYPE

    YES

  • TUV-Ergo

    YES

  • CB

    YES

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • EPEAT (Germany)

    YES

  • Erp

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • BIS (for India)

    YES

  • VCCI (for Japan)

    YES

  • BSMI (for Taiwan)

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

  • VESA wall mount standard

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Adapter (Color)

    Black

  • Power Cord

    Depend on Country

  • Power Cord (Color/Length)

    Black/1.5m

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • Display Port (Color/Length)

    Black/1.5m

