About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

StanbyME2 Freebie

FREE xboom Grab Bluetooth Speaker and 25L LG NeoChef Inverter Microwave with every purchase of the NEW LG StanbyME2

MECHANICS

1. This promotion offers exclusive freebies to customers who will order the new LG StanbyMe2 TV through LG.com/ph during the promo period.

2. Promo Period: November 21 to November 30, 2025

3. Eligibility: Applicable only to purchases made through LG.com/ph

4. Freebie Offer:

• Customers who will successfully order the LG StanbyMe2 TV during the promo period will receive ONE (1) GRAB & ONE (1) MS2535GIK Microwave Oven

• Freebies are non-transferable, non-convertible to cash, and cannot be exchanged for other items.

5. Redemption and Delivery

• Freebies will be delivered together with or separately from the purchased product, depending on availability.

• Delivery timelines may vary based on location and logistics conditions.

• LG Electronics Philippines reserves the right to replace the freebie with an item of equal or greater value in case of stock unavailability.

6. Cancellation and Refunds

• If the order is canceled or refunded, the customer forfeits eligibility for the freebie.

• Returned products must include any freebie received; otherwise, the value of the freebie will be deducted from the refund amount.

7. Other Conditions

• LG Electronics Philippines reserves the right to modify, extend, or terminate the promotion without prior notice.

• In case of disputes, the decision of LG Electronics Philippines shall be final.

• By participating, customers agree to be bound by these Terms & Conditions.