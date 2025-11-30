StanbyME2 Freebie

1. This promotion offers exclusive freebies to customers who will order the new LG StanbyMe2 TV through LG.com/ph during the promo period.

2. Promo Period: November 21 to November 30, 2025

3. Eligibility: Applicable only to purchases made through LG.com/ph

4. Freebie Offer:

• Customers who will successfully order the LG StanbyMe2 TV during the promo period will receive ONE (1) GRAB & ONE (1) MS2535GIK Microwave Oven

• Freebies are non-transferable, non-convertible to cash, and cannot be exchanged for other items.

5. Redemption and Delivery

• Freebies will be delivered together with or separately from the purchased product, depending on availability.

• Delivery timelines may vary based on location and logistics conditions.

• LG Electronics Philippines reserves the right to replace the freebie with an item of equal or greater value in case of stock unavailability.

6. Cancellation and Refunds

• If the order is canceled or refunded, the customer forfeits eligibility for the freebie.

• Returned products must include any freebie received; otherwise, the value of the freebie will be deducted from the refund amount.

7. Other Conditions

• LG Electronics Philippines reserves the right to modify, extend, or terminate the promotion without prior notice.

• In case of disputes, the decision of LG Electronics Philippines shall be final.

• By participating, customers agree to be bound by these Terms & Conditions.