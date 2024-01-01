We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG PuriCareTM AeroTowerTM Air Purifying Fan with HEPA Filter and UVnanoTM Technology
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
-
Applicable Area (ft2>):
148 (TBD)
BASIC SPEC.
-
Noise (High / Low, dB)
53 / 23
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
-
Clean Air Delivery Rate -CADR (m3/hr):
95 (TBD)
-
Multi-filtration System (99.9% of bacteria and 99.999% of dust)
Prefilter
H13 HEPA
Deodorizer
UVnanoTM
-
Noise Level (dB)-Turbo
53
-
Noise Level (dB)-Low
23
-
Unit Size-Dimension (WxDxH) mm:
265 x 1,120
-
Net Weight (kg):
12.5
-
Power Consumption (W):
35W(Rated)
50W(Max)
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
265 x 1120 x 265
-
Weight_Net (g)
1250
FEATURES
-
UVnano
Yes
-
