15.9 Cu. Ft. Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Big Freezing Zone
*Two (2) years warranty on parts and labor.
*Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after two (2) years from purchase.
*Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time ittook to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of thefresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+™ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+™ model (GBB72NSDFN).
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
CAPACITY - Storage Volume Total (L)
450
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1720 x 700
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter
FEATURES - InstaView
No
FEATURES - Door-in-Door
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Matte Black
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Bottom Freezer
CAPACITY
Storage Volume Total (L)
450
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
288
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
Yes
Internal LED Display
Yes
Express Freeze
Yes
External LCD Display
No
Express Cool
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Product Weight (kg)
76
Packing Weight (kg)
84
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1720 x 700
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
Yes
Door-in-Door
No
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
InstaView
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Ice Maker_Manual
Yes
Water Only Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door (Material)
Metal
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
Yes
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
Refrigerator Light
Yes
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
Vegetable Box
No
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
Yes
Bottle(Wine) Rack
Yes
Shelf_Folding
Yes
Hygiene Fresh
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
No
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Freezer Light
No
Drawer_Freezer
1
What people are saying
