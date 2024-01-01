We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
White Art Flower Side by Side
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
SubSub Category
Side by Side
-
Detail refrigerator type
Side by Side
CAPACITY (ℓ / CU.FT.) - ISO STORAGE
-
Total
511
-
Freezer
348
-
Refrigerator
163
DIMENSION (MM) - NET
-
Height - to Top of Hinge
1754
-
Height - to Top of Case
1721
-
Depth - without door
600
-
Depth - without handle
676
-
Depth - including door & handle
728
-
Width
895
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Dimension (wxhxd)
895x1757x728
-
Packing (Width x Height x Depth)
959x1892x776
WEIGHT (KG)
-
Packing
139
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Interior lamp
40W(1),30W(1)
-
Wine Rack
Plastic
-
Door Bins
Yes
STUFFING QUANTITY , TRUCK
-
Packing(20/40S/40HC)
18/36/36
