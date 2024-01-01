RVS-V245MC

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24.5 cu. ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator with InstaView™ in Matte Black
What's to love about LG fridge freezers?
InstaView™
Hygiene Fresh+
Smart Inverter™
ThinQ™
Knock twice & see inside
Quick & easy access to your favorites
The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator. The door-in-door of the refrigerator is open. There's a small screen that explains where a concealed opening button is to open the door.
Save energy & reduce cold air loss
The half-side view of the InstaView refrigerator. This is a picture of a refrigerator filled with cold air.
*Compared to LG conventional Side by Side InstaView™ ThinQ™(GSX971NEAE).
Seals in farm freshness longer
The top part of the image is harvesting lettuce from the field. The bottom part of the image is a fresh salad in a round plate. The vegetables in these two images are naturally connected as if they were one image.
Keep food fresh for up to 7 days
There is a cute blackboard with vegetables. There's a graph in the middle of this board. This graph explains that LG Linear Cooling can reduce the temperature difference in refrigerators.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary with actual use.
Delivers freshness evenly & faster
The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Freshness boosted by the right humidity
The bottom drawers of the fridge are filled with colorful fresh produce. An inset image magnifies the control lever to choose the optimal humidity level to keep produce fresh.
Minimize bacteria and odors, maximize freshness
Keep your fridge clean with Hygiene Fresh+, which deodorizes and removes up to 99.999% of bacteria.
Light on the refrigerator Hygiene Fresh+
*Bacteria:Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae.
*Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
*The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four-hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
*Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted.
*Results may vary in real use conditions.
*The blue light in the image above is the illustration purposes only.
Smart living begins with LG ThinQ™
There's a woman sitting comfortably at a table far away doing her job. There is an ai speaker on the table. Leaving her behind, the walls and InstaView refrigerator are placed.
Link your fridge & smartphone
Image on the right shows a woman standing in a grocery store looking at her phone. Image on the left shows the refrigerator front view. In the center of the images is an icon to show connectivity between the phone and refrigerator.
Open door alerts
The image on the left shows a woman standing outside the house. The image on the right shows that the refrigerator door has been left open. In the foreground of the two images is the phone screen which shows the LG ThinQ app notifications and the Wifi icon above the phone.
Enjoy personalised operation & savings
The whole family is sitting at the table preparing a meal. InstaView refrigerator installed on one side of the kitchen is creating cool air quickly.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and the voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.
*Metal Fresh™ is a compound phrase derived from the phrases 'metal laminated design' applied on the cold air vent and 'NatureFresh' by LINEARCooling™ and DoorCooling+™.
*The use of metal components does not in itself keep the food in the refrigerator fresher.
*10-year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Parts only).
FAQ
What is the point of an InstaView™ fridge?
With LG's ingenious InstaView™ technology, there’s no need to open the door of your LG Fridge to see what’s inside. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass panel and it illuminates to let you check its contents. Why? Prevents cold air loss, keeps Fridge temperature stable, saves energy and keeps your food fresher for longer.
It's the simple, energy-saving way to check what’s inside your LG Fridge without even opening the door.
What is the point of a Door-in-Door™ refrigerator?
LG’s Door-in-Door™ system provides instant access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store well-used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy-reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
Key Specs
Storage Volume Total (L)
647
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
InstaView
Yes
Door-in-Door
No
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
Finish (Door)
Essence Matte Black
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Side by Side
CAPACITY
Storage Volume Total (L)
647
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
Yes
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
No
-
Yes
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Yes
-
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
4
-
2 Transparent
-
Top LED
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
F/R Metal
-
Pocket (Clad)
-
VCM
-
Essence Matte Black
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
LED Display
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
913 x 1790 x 735
-
129
-
119
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
No
-
No
-
No
-
No
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Yes (2)
-
Top LED
-
Yes
-
3
-
4
-
No
