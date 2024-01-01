We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Condenser Unit
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Cooling Capacity
12,660 Kj/h
-
Capacity Rate-(Min)
2,268 Kj/h
-
Capacity Rate-(Max)
14,770 Kj/h
-
Power Input-(Rated)
950 Watts
-
Power Input-(Min)
200 Watts
-
Power Input-(Max)
1,250 Watts
-
Energy Efficiency Ratio
13.33 Kj/hW
-
Power Supply(Φ,V,Hz)
1/230/60
-
Compressor Type
Twin Rotary
-
Compressor Motor
BLDC
-
Condenser Type
Gold Fin
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
NOISE LEVEL
-
Indoor Unit (H/M/L/S-Low) (dB(A)±3)
41/35/27/21dB(A)±3
-
Outdoor Unit (M) (dB(A)±3)
50dB(A)±3
DIMENSION
-
Indoor Unit (WxHxD) mm
857*348*190
-
Indoor Unit (Net Weight)
9.6 kg
-
Outdoor Unit (WxHxD) mm
770*545*288
-
Outdoor Unit (Net Weight)
29 kg
