LG Health+ Air Conditioner with Air Purifying System, Plasma Filter, H1N1 Filter, NCB Filter, Anti Allergy Filter, Deodorizing Filter, Prefilter, Auto Clean, Gold Fin Condenser, 1.0 HP
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
Split Type
-
HP
1.0 HP
COOLING CAPACITY
-
kcal/hr (Min - Rating - Max)
9,495 kj/hr
EER
-
Cooling (W/W)
10.4 kj/hw
POWER INPUT (RATING)
-
Cooling(W)
910 Watts
POWER SUPPLY
-
ø,V,Hz
1/220-240/60
NOISE LEVEL
-
Indoor Unit (H/M/L/Sleep) (dB(A)±3)
36/30/26
-
Outdoor Unit (dB(A)±3)
48
DIMENSION
-
Indoor Unit (WxHxD) (mm/inch)
840x270x165
-
Outdoor Unit (WxHxD) (mm/inch)
565x678x344 mm
NET WEIGHT
-
Indoor Unit(kg/lbs)
7kg
-
Outdoor Unit (kg/lbs)
30kg
FEATURES
-
Temperature Control
Thermistor
-
CHAOS Wind(Auto Wind)
Yes
-
Airflow Direction(4-Way:Optional)
4-Way
-
Steps, Fan/Cool
3/4
-
Airflow Direction Control(Up&Down)
Auto
-
Airflow Direction Control(Left&Right)
Manual
-
Remocon Type
Wireless LCD
-
Auto Operation(Micom Control)
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
-
Timer
24hr,On/Off
-
Sleep Operation
Yes
-
Soft Dry Operation
Yes
-
Restart Delay(minute)
Yes (3 minutes)
