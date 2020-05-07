Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Split Type Dual Inverter Deluxe Aircon

HSN12APX

Split Type Dual Inverter Deluxe Aircon

Front View
A dad lays on a bed holding his daughter above his body as she pretends to fly. In the background is an air conditioner with lines of air in blue flowing in the top with dust visible and out the bottom with bubbles of green indicating it's clean. The Ultrafine Dust Remover logo is in the corner. A circle shows a magnified image of the air quality panel on the machine with good quality and a rainbow to the side that goes from red to green and shows what the colors are and what they indicate on the machine.
Ultrafine Dust Remover

Fills Your Space with Purifying Air

Removes 99.9%* of PM 0.1 size ultrafine dust up to a coverage area of 29㎡**.

STEP 1. PM1.0 Sensor

Detects indoor dust concentration.

STEP 2. 4-Color Smart Display

Displays indoor air quality.

STEP 3. Ion Diffuser

Emits negative ions to attach to particles.

STEP 4. Ultrafine Dust Filter

Removes ultrafine dust particles.

Verified by TUV

*TUV has verified that PM0.1(0.1㎛) particle removal efficiency is 99.9%.

**TUV has verified that coverage varies by product capacity. (SJ:27.4㎡, SK:29.3㎡)

Verified by KCL

*KCL has verified that PM0.1(0.1㎛) particle removal efficiency is 99.9%.

UVnano™

A Clean Fan for a Clean Breeze

Removes 99.99%* of bacteria with UV LED light to keep the wind-generating fan clean and fresh.

Verified by TUV

*The TÜV Rheinland test conducted in compliance with ISO 20743:2007 verified that

the UVnano LED removes 99.99 percent of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, and Klebsiella pneumoniae from the air conditioner blower fan after being exposed to UV LED lights, located underneath the fan, for 4 hours. The models tested include the S3NM12JL1GA (SJ), S3NM09AA1MA (SA) and S3NM24K21GA (SK). Test results do not mean that the air conditioner releases air that is 99.99% bacteria-free. The efficacy in bacteria removal may differ in actual conditions.

Verified by KTR

*KTR test conducted in compliance with ISO 20743:2007 verified that

the UVnano LED removes 99.99 percent of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, and Klebsiella pneumoniae from the air conditioner blower fan after being exposed to UV LED lights, located underneath the fan, for 4 hours. The models tested include the S3NM12JL1GA (SJ), S3NM09AA1MA (SA) and S3NM24K21GA (SK). Test results do not mean that the air conditioner releases air that is 99.99% bacteria-free. The efficacy in bacteria removal may differ in actual conditions.

A woman is stretching on the floor. In the background is the air conditioner and blue air flows out over the woman and the room. The Dual Inverter logo is in the bottom right corner.

Faster Cooling, Faster Comfort

Get comfortably cool faster with the LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™.

Faster Cooling, Faster Comfort

Get comfortably cool faster with the LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™.

Verified by TUV

LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃).

A woman lounges on a sofa smiling as the air conditioner blows air above her. To the right of the woman is the Dual Inverter logo and an image of the Dual Dual Inverter. Further to the right is a bar graph. The bars go up indicating more money spent and then go down to show that the dual inverter saves customers money.

Save on Energy Bills and the Planet

Reduce your energy consumption and your electricity bill with more efficient cooling.
A forest landscape is in the background with half of the LG air conditioner visible on the side. The LG logo and Dual Inverter logo can be seen on the machine with the air quality panel lit up green. In front of the air conditioner in the air blowing out are three icons indicating clean air, money, and energy. To the right of the machine is the Dual Inverter logo and an image of the Dual Dual Inverter. Further to the right is a bar graph. The bars go up indicating more money spent and then go down to show that the dual inverter saves customers money.

Save on Energy Bills and the Planet

Reduce your energy consumption and your electricity bill with more efficient cooling.

Verified by TUV

LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃), Testing Time (8 Hours).

A woman lounges on a couch in a living room with the LG air conditioner installed above her on the wall. Blue streams of air are on the image to indicate it is on and cooling the room.

Good Work Goes Unnoticed

Don't get disturbed and sleep soundly with an air conditioner that makes less noise.
The inner workings of the DUAL Inverter Compressor are visible through the almost invisible exterior. Nearby is the DUAL Inverter logo and two icons representing the fan and the compressor.
DUAL Inverter Compressor™

Efficient, Faster, Durable, Quieter

Powered by DUAL Inverter Compressor™ Technology.

*One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
**Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part only, applicable from Y2015 models. Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.

10-Year Warranty

With a 10-year warranty on the compressor, it will keep performing at its best for longer.

Four images representing the four seasons of the year are collaged together as if a picture on a wall with the LG air conditioner installed just above blowing cool air out over every seasonal image.

Fast, Powerful Cooling

Stay comfortable all year long, even in extreme climate, with our DUAL Inverter Compressor.

The LG air conditioner is installed on the wall and seen from the side angle. The top panel is flaoting above see the inner filters can be seen. A line from the pre-filter leads out to a magnified circle showing the dust caught in the pre-filter. The Pre-Filter logo is shown in the bottom right corner.

Pre-Filter

Traps Big Dust from the Start

Traps big dust particles as the first line of defense.
The side angle of the air conditioner is shown with the filters floating above to show the allergy filter installed inside. Beside the machine is the entire green allergy filter with dust mites caught in it. The Allergy Filter logo is in the upper right corner.
Allergy Filter

Reduce Allergens for Healthier Air

Remove allergy-causing substances, such as house dust mites, floating in the air.

Certified by BAF

*BAF has certified that the filter is coated to remove harmful substances - such as house dust mite, fungi, and mold floating in the air - that can cause allergies.

The front view of the LG air conditioner with the exterior completely invisible so the inner workings of the machine can be seen. The machine is working and then a blue light, the auto cleaning mechanism, turns on and washes across the machine with a blue light. The AutoCleaning logo is in the upper right corner.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

Smart Control, Smarter Life

LEARN MORE ABOUT THINQ

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your air conditioner in a way you never could before. Start your air conditioner with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your air conditioner. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Environment-Friendly Refrigerant

Prevent environmental pollution with R32 refrigerant's improved energy efficiency.

Quick and Easy Installation

Enjoy cool air sooner with air conditioning that takes less time and effort to install.

A More Comfortable Sleeping Environment

Experience the most comfortable sleeping environment with automatically adjusting functions*. *When the comfort sleep function is activated.

Easy Control in Dark

No need to turn on the light to change mode of your air conditioner by applying GYRO sensor in the remote.

Safety Against Voltage Fluctuation

Enjoy a durable air conditioner with an ability to withstand voltage fluctuation*. *LG Internally tested "rated voltage ± 30%" fluctuation and it may vary depending by environment.
Table Caption
Features HSN12ISW HSN12IPC HSN12IPX HSN12APC
HSN12ISW
1.5 HP, Dual Inverter Compressor, 70% Energy Saving, Fast Cooling, Low Noise, Auto Clean, Active Energy Control
HSN12IPC
1.5 HP, Dual Inverter Compressor, 70% Energy Saving, Fast Cooling, 4 Way Swing, Auto Clean, Wi-Fi
HSN12IPX
1.5 HP, Dual Inverter Compressor, 70% Energy Saving, Fast Cooling, 4 Way Swing, Auto Clean, Wi-Fi
HSN12APC
1.5 HP, Dual Inverter Compressor, 70% Energy Saving, Fast Cooling, 4 Way Swing, Auto Clean, Air Purifier Deluxe
CAPACITY 1.5 HP 1.5 HP 1.5 HP 1.5 HP
DIMENSION 837 x 308 x 189 717 x 495 x 230 837 x 308 x 189 720 x 500 x 230 837 x 308 x 189 720 x 500 x 230 857 x 348 x 190 720 x 500 x 230
ThinQ™ No Yes Yes Yes
Dual Inverter Yes Yes Yes Yes
UVNano No No No No
DIMENSIONS

Capacity
1.5HP
Dimensions Net W x H x D (mm) Indoor / Outdoor
857 x 348 x 190 / 717 × 495 × 230
Main Technology
Dual Inverter
Additional Benefit
Air Purifier

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Cooling (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    1.42 ~ 3.30 ~ 3.58 kW
    4,850 ~ 11,260 ~ 12,199 Btu/h
    5,117 ~ 11,879 ~ 12,870 Btu/h

  • Capacity

    1.5HP

POWER INPUT

  • Cooling (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    305 ~ 860 ~ 1,050 W

RUNNING CURRENT

  • Cooling (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    1.60 ~ 4.20 ~ 5.00 A

EER

  • EER

    3.84 W/W
    13.09 (Btu/h)/W
    13.81 (kJ/h)/W

POWER SUPPLY

  • Power Supply

    1, 230, 60 (Ø, V, Hz)

  • Available Voltage Range

    187 ~ 276 V

  • Power Factor - Cooling

    97%

  • Moisture Removal

    1.25 l/h

INDOOR

  • Air Flow Rate - Cooling, Max/H/M/L

    11/10/6.6/4.2 m³/min

  • Sound Pressure Level - Cooling, Max/H/M/L/SL

    -/41/35/27/21 dB(A)

  • Dimensions (W × H × D) - Net

    857 × 348 × 190 mm

  • Dimensions (W × H × D) - Shipping

    915 × 401 × 251 mm

  • Weight - Net

    9.6kg

  • Weight - Shipping

    10.9kg

  • Exterior Color Code

    Munsell 7.5BG 10/2 (RAL 9016)

OUTDOOR

  • Air Flow Rate - Max

    28.0 m³/min

  • Fan Motor Speed - Cooling, Min ~ Max

    230 ~ 900 rpm

  • Sound Pressure Level - Cooling, Rated

    50 dB(A)

  • Dimensions (W × H × D) - Net

    717 × 495 × 230 mm

  • Dimensions (W × H × D) - Shipping

    839 × 532 × 324 mm

  • Weight - Net

    23.9kg

  • Weight - Shipping

    25.9kg

  • Max. Fuse Size

    20A

  • Exterior Color Code

    Munsell 9.54Y 8.34/1.31 (RAL 9001)

  • Operation Range - Cooling

    18 ~ 48 °C DB

CIRCUIT BREAKER

  • Circuit Breaker

    15A

  • Power Supply Cable

    3 x 1 No. x mm²

  • Power Supply to Unit

    Indoor

  • Power and Communication Cable

    4 x 1 No. x mm²

PIPING

  • Size - Liquid

    ø 6.35 mm

  • Size - Gas

    ø 9.52 mm

  • Connections Method - Indoor/Outdoor

    Flared/Flared

  • Drain Hose Size - O.D, I.D

    21.5, 16.0 mm

BETWEEN INDOOR & OUTDOOR

  • Piping Length - Min/Standard/Max

    3/7.5/20 m

  • Piping Length - No Change

    12.5 m

  • Max. Elevation Difference

    15m

  • Piping Connection Heat Insulation

    Both liquid and gas pipes

REFRIGERANT

  • Type

    R32

  • Pre Charge

    680g

  • Additional Charge

    10g/m

  • Control

    Capillary

  • Global Warning Potential

    675

  • t-CO₂ eq

    0.459

  • Tool Code (Chassis) - Indoor/Outdoor

    SJ/UA3

COMPRESSOR

  • Type

    Twin Rotary

  • Model

    DST102MAA

  • Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Oil Type / Maker

    PVE (FW68D)/IDEMITSU

  • Oil Charge

    280cc

  • Manufacturer / Country of Origin

    LG Electronics/China

FAN(INDOOR)

  • Type

    Cross Flow Fan

  • Motor Output

    30W

FAN(OUTDOOR)

  • Type

    Propeller, Fan

  • Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Motor Output

    43W

  • Motor Insulation

    Class E

  • Motor Enclosure / Ingress Protection

    TEAO/IPX4

HEAT EXCHANGER

  • Evaporator - Material, Tube / Fin

    Cu/Al

  • Evaporator - (ø x Row x Column x FPI x L) x Qty.

    (ø7 x 2 x 15 x 21 x 616.8) x 1

  • Evaporator - Corrosion Protection

    PCM

  • Evaporator - Fin Type

    Slit

  • Condenser - Material, Tube / Fin

    Cu/Al

  • Condenser - (ø x Row x Column x FPI x L) x Qty.

    (ø7 x 2 x 22 x 18 x 667) x 1

  • Condenser - Corrosion Protection

    Gold

  • Condenser - Fin Type

    Louver

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

