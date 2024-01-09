Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
2.0 HP Split Type Dual Inverter Compressor Premium Aircon with Kilowatt Manager

2.0 HP Split Type Dual Inverter Compressor Premium Aircon with Kilowatt Manager

HS-18IPX2

(0)
kW Manager

Proactive energy savings in your hands.

Easily manage your electricity usage with planned, proactive energy control. Take complete control of cooling your home and set achievable energy consumption limits.

The air conditioner consumption energy can be used within the pre-populated target setting amount.

Smart energy management within the LG ThinQ™ app

Decide usage periods and energy consumption limits within the easy-to-use ThinQ app. If the daily usage limit is exceeded, the remaining days are automatically recalculated to keep you within your specified limit.

When the target setting amount is reached and used, a notification occurs within the ThinQ application.

Easy-to-see LED display

Stay informed at a glance with a sleek and informative LED display. "EO" is clearly displayed when the kW Manager smart function is in use.

The "EO" mark is checked on the air conditioning panel on which the kW Manager function is operating.

*This feature may vary depending on the product and country.
*During the set period, the accumulated electricity is monitored and electricity consumption limiting operations are performed for the remaining period.
*If the daily electricity usage exceeds your set period's target, the remaining electricity usage is recalculated automatically to maintain the target amount.
*This function is only available through the LG ThinQ smart application.
*If the total used electricity within the set period exceeds your target amount, kW Manager function is de-selected and the machine will return to a general operation mode. You will be notified of this by the LG ThinQ application.

blank

Freeze Cleaning

Keep the inside of your machine squeaky clean

Cleaning difficult-to-reach spaces inside your air conditioner is easy with Freeze Cleaning mode. Use thawed ice to wash away dust and odor-causing contaminants, reducing harmful bacteria, and leaving you with a fresher home.

*TÜV Rheinland Korea, confirm that the evaporator freeze cleaning mode of LG air conditioners has bacteria reduction performance based on the test results at the proposed test condition. Report No. KR23LGPO, KR2357TB, KR2384CM, KR230RH9, KR237IO2, KR235J9N, KR23OGEG
This test result obtained a test report on and Pseudomonas aeruginosa 99.0% reduction rate from an internationally recognized laboratory, which may vary depending on the actual environment.
*Test institution : TÜV Rheinland
*Test period : 2023. 04~05
*Test Model : SQ07EDETHN(SE), SQ06BDAWAJ(SA), SQ07SDJBAN(SJ), SQ09MDKWAN(SK)
*Test bacteria : Up to 99.0% reduction rate of “Pseudomonas aeruginosa” confirmed
*This function can be operated through ThinQ only.
*Depending on the environment, Freeze Cleaning mode operation time can be up to 65 minutes.

Verified by TUV

*The TÜV Rheinland test conducted in compliance with ISO 20743:2007 verified that
the UVnano LED removes 99.99 percent of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, and Klebsiella pneumoniae from the air conditioner blower fan after being exposed to UV LED lights, located underneath the fan, for 4 hours. The models tested include the S3NM12JL1GA (SJ), S3NM09AA1MA (SA) and S3NM24K21GA (SK). Test results do not mean that the air conditioner releases air that is 99.99% bacteria-free. The efficacy in bacteria removal may differ in actual conditions.

Verified by KTR

*KTR test conducted in compliance with ISO 20743:2007 verified that
the UVnano LED removes 99.99 percent of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, and Klebsiella pneumoniae from the air conditioner blower fan after being exposed to UV LED lights, located underneath the fan, for 4 hours. The models tested include the S3NM12JL1GA (SJ), S3NM09AA1MA (SA) and S3NM24K21GA (SK). Test results do not mean that the air conditioner releases air that is 99.99% bacteria-free. The efficacy in bacteria removal may differ in actual conditions.

A play/pause button on the bottom indicates this is a video. A woman stretches back smiling on a couch. An LG air conditioner on the wall above her blows out air. Bubbles with plus and minus signs move through the air due to the Plastmaster Ionizer. There is a circle with a magnified view of the plus minus ion bubbles surrounding bacteria and deoderizing it. The Plasmaster Ionizer logo can be seen in the corner of the image.
Plasmaster™Ionizer+

Leaves Your Space Clean from Bacteria

Removes 99%* of adhering bacteria and deodorizes**.

Verified by TUV

*The TÜV Rheinland test verified that the Plasmaster™Ionizer+ removed up to 99 percent of adhering bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) in the test room of 30m.3 The model tested was SW09BAJWAN.

Verified by Intertek

*Intertek verified that tobacco adhesive odor intensity (Toluene, Ammonia, Acetic acid) is reduced from 3.6 to under 1.5 after 60 minutes of operation in testing area of 8m3. The model tested was R24AWN. The efficiency in bacteria removal may differ in actual conditions.

A woman is stretching on the floor. In the background is the air conditioner and blue air flows out over the woman and the room. The Dual Inverter logo is in the bottom right corner.

Faster Cooling, Faster Comfort

Get comfortably cool faster with the LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™.

Verified by TUV

LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃).

A woman lounges on a sofa smiling as the air conditioner blows air above her. To the right of the woman is the Dual Inverter logo and an image of the Dual Dual Inverter. Further to the right is a bar graph. The bars go up indicating more money spent and then go down to show that the dual inverter saves customers money.

Save on Energy Bills and the Planet

Reduce your energy consumption and your electricity bill with more efficient cooling.

Verified by TUV

LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃), Testing Time (8 Hours).

A woman lounges on a couch in a living room with the LG air conditioner installed above her on the wall. Blue streams of air are on the image to indicate it is on and cooling the room.

Good Work Goes Unnoticed

Don't get disturbed and sleep soundly with an air conditioner that makes less noise.

*According to LG internal test, LG DUAL Inverter air conditioner is less than 19dBA. (Model - V10API)

The inner workings of the DUAL Inverter Compressor are visible through the almost invisible exterior. Nearby is the DUAL Inverter logo and two icons representing the fan and the compressor.
DUAL Inverter Compressor™

Efficient, Faster, Durable, Quieter

Powered by DUAL Inverter Compressor™ Technology.

*One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
**Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part only, applicable from Y2015 models. Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.

10-Year Warranty

With a 10-year warranty on the compressor, it will keep performing at its best for longer.

Reduce Allergens for Healthier Air
Allergy Filter

Reduce Allergens for Healthier Air

Remove allergy-causing substances, such as house dust mites, floating in the air.
The front view of the LG air conditioner with the exterior completely invisible so the inner workings of the machine can be seen. The machine is working and then a blue light, the auto cleaning mechanism, turns on and washes across the machine with a blue light. The AutoCleaning logo is in the upper right corner.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

Smart Control, Smarter Life

LEARN MORE ABOUT THINQ

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your air conditioner in a way you never could before. Start your air conditioner with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your air conditioner. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. *Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates. *LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ. *Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. *Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Environment-Friendly Refrigerant

Control 4 Levels of Energy Consumption

Prevent environmental pollution with R32 refrigerant's improved energy efficiency.

Quick and Easy Installation

Enjoy cool air sooner with air conditioning that takes less time and effort to install.

A More Comfortable Sleeping Environment

Experience the most comfortable sleeping environment with automatically adjusting functions*. *When the comfort sleep function is activated.

Easy Control in Dark

No need to turn on the light to change mode of your air conditioner by applying GYRO sensor in the remote.

Safety Against Voltage Fluctuation

Enjoy a durable air conditioner with an ability to withstand voltage fluctuation*. *LG Internally tested "rated voltage ± 30%" fluctuation and it may vary depending by environment.

FAQ

Q.

What is kW Manager?

A.

kW Manager is a smart function that assists customers in using the air conditioner according to a set electricity target. It offers a daily adaptive energy-saving mode, automatically adjusting to prevent electricity targets from being exceeded during operation. Operating on a schedule, spanning up to one month, the LED display shows "EO" when the function is active. *This feature may vary depending on the product and country.

Q.

Can I use kW Manager without a Wi-Fi connection?

A.

kW Manager is a smart function that can only be used while connected to Wi-Fi and registered with the LG ThinQ™ application. *Only applicable to products with the kW Manager function.

Q.

When can kW Manager be used?

A.

kW Manager can be used with all cooling modes, including Sleep and Jet modes. Basic controls, such as selecting temperatures and air flow changes, are possible while kW Manager is in use. It can also be used alongside other energy-saving modes, such as Active Energy Control mode. The system will choose operation settings that have the lowest electricity consumption value between the two different modes. *kW Manager is disabled when using Heating mode.

Q.

What happens if the electricity consumption target is reached within the kW manager usage period?

A.

If the electricity usage limit is reached within the set period of time, you will receive a notification from the LG ThinQ™ application about the electricity consumption amount and usage time. You can select kW Manager mode again and choose a new time period and electricity usage target.

Key Specs

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1540 / 290

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Ionizer

    Yes(4G)

All Spec

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8851434636448

COOLING

  • 4way

    Up-Down/Left-Right

  • Airflow direction control (Left & Right)

    Yes

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Yes(6 Steps)

  • Fan Speed

    6 Steps

AIR PURIFYING

  • Ionizer

    Yes(4G)

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2024-01

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    HS-18IPX2

  • Product Type & Model Name

    Inverter & HS-18IPX2

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Yes

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Reservation

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

ENERGY SAVING

  • Active Energy Control

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • kW Manager

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Color(Discharge)

    Black

  • Display

    88 Hidden

FILTER

  • Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

  • Pre Filter

    Yes

  • Ultra Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

  • Heat Exchanger Cleaning

    Yes

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Outdoor Unit Model Name

    HSU18IPX2

GENERAL

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1540 / 290

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    998x345x210

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    11.2

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    770x545x288

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    32.5

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    71.7

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • Product Type II

    Inverter

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    230, 60

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Cooling Capacity Max(BTU/h)

    20000

  • Cooling Capacity Rated(HP)

    2.0

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(BTU/h)

    18000 / 4739

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • Dehumidification

    Yes

