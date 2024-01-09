We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.0 HP Split Type Dual Inverter Compressor Premium Aircon with Kilowatt Manager
Proactive energy savings in your hands.
The air conditioner consumption energy can be used within the pre-populated target setting amount.
Smart energy management within the LG ThinQ™ app
Decide usage periods and energy consumption limits within the easy-to-use ThinQ™ app. If the daily usage limit is exceeded, the remaining days are automatically recalculated to keep you within your specified limit.
When the target setting amount is reached and used, a notification occurs within the ThinQ application.
Easy-to-see LED display
The "EO" mark is checked on the air conditioning panel on which the kW Manager function is operating.
*This feature may vary depending on the product and country.
*During the set period, the accumulated electricity is monitored and electricity consumption limiting operations are performed for the remaining period.
*If the daily electricity usage exceeds your set period's target, the remaining electricity usage is recalculated automatically to maintain the target amount.
*This function is only available through the LG ThinQ™ smart application.
*If the total used electricity within the set period exceeds your target amount, kW Manager function is de-selected and the machine will return to a general operation mode. You will be notified of this by the LG ThinQ™ application.
Keep the inside of your machine squeaky clean
*TÜV Rheinland Korea, confirm that the evaporator freeze cleaning mode of LG air conditioners has bacteria reduction performance based on the test results at the proposed test condition. Report No. KR23LGPO, KR2357TB, KR2384CM, KR230RH9, KR237IO2, KR235J9N, KR23OGEG
This test result obtained a test report on and Pseudomonas aeruginosa 99.0% reduction rate from an internationally recognized laboratory, which may vary depending on the actual environment.
*Test institution : TÜV Rheinland
*Test period : 2023. 04~05
*Test Model : SQ07EDETHN(SE), SQ06BDAWAJ(SA), SQ07SDJBAN(SJ), SQ09MDKWAN(SK)
*Test bacteria : Up to 99.0% reduction rate of “Pseudomonas aeruginosa” confirmed
*This function can be operated through ThinQ only.
*Depending on the environment, Freeze Cleaning mode operation time can be up to 65 minutes.
Verified by TUV
*The TÜV Rheinland test conducted in compliance with ISO 20743:2007 verified that
the UVnano LED removes 99.99 percent of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, and Klebsiella pneumoniae from the air conditioner blower fan after being exposed to UV LED lights, located underneath the fan, for 4 hours. The models tested include the S3NM12JL1GA (SJ), S3NM09AA1MA (SA) and S3NM24K21GA (SK). Test results do not mean that the air conditioner releases air that is 99.99% bacteria-free. The efficacy in bacteria removal may differ in actual conditions.
Verified by KTR
*KTR test conducted in compliance with ISO 20743:2007 verified that
the UVnano LED removes 99.99 percent of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, and Klebsiella pneumoniae from the air conditioner blower fan after being exposed to UV LED lights, located underneath the fan, for 4 hours. The models tested include the S3NM12JL1GA (SJ), S3NM09AA1MA (SA) and S3NM24K21GA (SK). Test results do not mean that the air conditioner releases air that is 99.99% bacteria-free. The efficacy in bacteria removal may differ in actual conditions.
Verified by TUV
*The TÜV Rheinland test verified that the Plasmaster™Ionizer+ removed up to 99 percent of adhering bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) in the test room of 30m.3 The model tested was SW09BAJWAN.
Verified by Intertek
*Intertek verified that tobacco adhesive odor intensity (Toluene, Ammonia, Acetic acid) is reduced from 3.6 to under 1.5 after 60 minutes of operation in testing area of 8m3. The model tested was R24AWN. The efficiency in bacteria removal may differ in actual conditions.
Verified by TUV
LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃).
Verified by TUV
LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃), Testing Time (8 Hours).
*According to LG internal test, LG DUAL Inverter air conditioner is less than 19dBA. (Model - V10API)
*One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
**Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part only, applicable from Y2015 models. Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.
10-Year Warranty
With a 10-year warranty on the compressor, it will keep performing at its best for longer.
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. *Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates. *LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ. *Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. *Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Quick and Easy Installation
Enjoy cool air sooner with air conditioning that takes less time and effort to install.
A More Comfortable Sleeping Environment
Experience the most comfortable sleeping environment with automatically adjusting functions*. *When the comfort sleep function is activated.
Easy Control in Dark
No need to turn on the light to change mode of your air conditioner by applying GYRO sensor in the remote.
FAQ
What is kW Manager?
kW Manager is a smart function that assists customers in using the air conditioner according to a set electricity target. It offers a daily adaptive energy-saving mode, automatically adjusting to prevent electricity targets from being exceeded during operation. Operating on a schedule, spanning up to one month, the LED display shows "EO" when the function is active. *This feature may vary depending on the product and country.
Can I use kW Manager without a Wi-Fi connection?
kW Manager is a smart function that can only be used while connected to Wi-Fi and registered with the LG ThinQ™ application. *Only applicable to products with the kW Manager function.
When can kW Manager be used?
kW Manager can be used with all cooling modes, including Sleep and Jet modes. Basic controls, such as selecting temperatures and air flow changes, are possible while kW Manager is in use. It can also be used alongside other energy-saving modes, such as Active Energy Control mode. The system will choose operation settings that have the lowest electricity consumption value between the two different modes. *kW Manager is disabled when using Heating mode.
What happens if the electricity consumption target is reached within the kW manager usage period?
If the electricity usage limit is reached within the set period of time, you will receive a notification from the LG ThinQ™ application about the electricity consumption amount and usage time. You can select kW Manager mode again and choose a new time period and electricity usage target.
Key Specs
-
Product Type
Wall Mounted
-
HVAC Type
C/O
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
1540 / 290
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Ionizer
Yes(4G)
All Spec
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8851434636448
COOLING
-
4way
Up-Down/Left-Right
-
Airflow direction control (Left & Right)
Yes
-
Airflow direction control (Up & Down)
Yes(6 Steps)
-
Fan Speed
6 Steps
AIR PURIFYING
-
Ionizer
Yes(4G)
COMPLIANCE
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2024-01
-
Manufacturer (Importer)
LG Electronics
-
Product Model Name
HS-18IPX2
-
Product Type & Model Name
Inverter & HS-18IPX2
CONVENIENCE
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Fan Mode
Yes
-
Forced Switch Operation
Yes
-
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
-
Reservation
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
ENERGY SAVING
-
Active Energy Control
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
kW Manager
Yes
DESIGN
-
Color(Body)
White
-
Color(Discharge)
Black
-
Display
88 Hidden
FILTER
-
Fine Dust Filter
N/A
-
Pre Filter
Yes
-
Ultra Fine Dust Filter
N/A
HYGIENE
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
-
Heat Exchanger Cleaning
Yes
OUTDOOR UNIT
-
Outdoor Unit Model Name
HSU18IPX2
GENERAL
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
1540 / 290
-
HVAC Type
C/O
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
998x345x210
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
11.2
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
770x545x288
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
32.5
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)
71.7
-
Product Type
Wall Mounted
-
Product Type II
Inverter
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
230, 60
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
-
Cooling Capacity Max(BTU/h)
20000
-
Cooling Capacity Rated(HP)
2.0
-
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(BTU/h)
18000 / 4739
DEHUMIDIFICATION
-
Dehumidification
Yes
