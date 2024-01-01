Split Type Dual Inverter Premium Aircon

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Dual Inverter Compressor™ With 10 Year Warranty3

Dual Inverter Compressor™ With 10 Year Warranty

LG's Dual Inverter Compressor™ solves improper, ineffective and noisy problems, resulting in an air conditioner that cools faster, lasts longer, and runs quieter. With the 10year warranty on the compressor, users can enjoy the benefits of LG air conditioner for a longer period of time.

*One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
*Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part only, applicable from Y2015 models. Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.

Energy Saving

Inverter Compressor constantly adjusts a compressor's speed to maintain desired temperature levels. Moreover, Dual Inverter Compressor™ with power saving operation range frequency saves more energy than conventional compressor.

Fast Cooling

LG air conditioner begins cooling the air fast using its high speed cooling range with Dual Inverter Compressor™, so it expels air farther and cool spaces faster.

Sterilizes Up to 99.9% Bacteria & Deodorizes1

Sterilizes Up to 99.9% Bacteria & Deodorizes

LG Dual Cool’s Ionizer releases up to 3 million ions to bond to harmful particles, effectively sterilizing them, and neutralizing odors, virus and bacteria on curtain, couch, carpet at the same time.

* Eliminates bacteria (E.coli colon bacillus) in more than 99.9% in 30 minutes
** Test conditions: Area 52 meters 3 rooms, temperature and pleasantness: Normal, Bacteria: E.coli colon bacillus

ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)

Monitor operational status and Easily Control an air conditioner's functions at anytime / anywhere with Wi-Fi connection.

Gold Fin™ 1

Gold Fin™

The general condenser wears easily from moisture, but the LG condenser is coated with a good material to protect from corrosion and rust, which helps extend the lifespan
Refrigerant<br>R321

Refrigerant
R32

R32 refrigerant in LG air conditioners is a substance that has high cooling efficiency and does not destroy the ozone layer, as it affects global warming three times less than R410 refrigerants.
An image of the interior of the filtration system of the air purifier is separated to show the pieces. The background is the sky and air and dust particles are shown in the air that enters the system from the top down and then only clean air is released from the machine. Reads AirCare Complete System in the upper left.

Enjoy a New Level of Fresh Air

Reducing fine dusts with multi-layered filtration+AC inside cleaning+indoor bacteria removal.

An image shows the air purifier with the top showing the pre-filter. There's a magnified circle showing where the dust particles are caught in the pre-filter. Reads Pre-Filter in the upper left.

1. Pre-Filter

Traps Big Dust from the Start

Traps big dust particles as the first line of defense.
An image of the interior of the filtration system with a view of the Allergy Filter. The other parts are darker as the allergy filter is focused on with neon light surrounding it. Dust particles are being caught in the filter. Reads Allergy Filter in the upper left corner. The BAF logo is next to the image.

2. Allergy Filter

Reduce Allergens for Healthier Air

Remove allergy-causing substances, such as house dust mites, floating in the air.

The fine dust filter is shown through the invisible exterior of the machine. Dust particles and debris being caught before the air flows out. Reads Fine Dust Filter in the upper left corner.
2. Fine Dust Filter

Less Dust, More Clean Air

Removes fine dust, leaving only clean, fresh air behind.

3. UVnano™

A Clean Fan for a Clean Breeze

Removes 99.99%* of bacteria with UV LED light to keep the wind-generating fan clean and fresh.

*TUV and KTR have verified that 99.99% of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis and Klebsiella pneumoniae were removed from the air conditioner blower fan after being exposed to 4 hours of UV LED lights.

Air blows through the interior of the machine and debris, particles, and moisture are caught in the filters. The Auto Cleaning kicks on and cleans the machine shown with a light that glides across the interior. Reads Auto Cleaning in the upper left corner.
5. Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.
The exterior right side of the air purifier is shown. The LG logo is in the front center and the DUAL Inverter logo is shown on the right corner. Blue air and ions in bubbles breeze from the machine. Reads Plasmaster Ionizer in the bottom left corner. The TUV Rheinland logo and intertek logo are shown next to the image.
5. Plasmaster™Ionizer+

Leaves Your Space Clean from Bacteria

Removes 99%* of adhering bacteria and deodorizes**.

*TUV has verified to remove 99% of 3 kinds of adhering bacteria(Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa).
**Intertek has verified that tobacco adhesive odor intensity is reduced from 3.6 to under 1.5 after 60 minutes. (Toluene, Ammonia, Acetic acid).

DIMENSIONS

Capacity
3HP
Dimensions Net W x H x D (mm) Indoor / Outdoor
1200 x 360 x 265 / 950 x 832 x 330
Main Technology
Dual Inverter
Additional Benefit
Ionizer

Key Specs

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    2260/200

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

COOLING

  • 4way

    Yes

  • Airflow direction control (Left & Right)

    5 STEPS

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    6 STEPS

  • Fan Speed

    630 ~ 1,400 rpm

COMPLIANCE

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    HS30IPC

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Yes

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

ENERGY SAVING

  • Active Energy Control

    Yes

  • Dry Contact

    PDRYCB000, PDRYCB300, PDRYCB500

FILTER

  • Pre Filter

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    2260/200

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    1200 x 360 x 265

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    18.5

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    950 x 832 x 330

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    64.6

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    230, 60

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Cooling Capacity Max(kJ/h)

    34197

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(kJ/h)

    30000/7199

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • Dehumidification

    2.60 l/h 5.49pts/h

