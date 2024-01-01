We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Split Type Dual Inverter Premium Aircon
*One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
*Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part only, applicable from Y2015 models. Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.
* Eliminates bacteria (E.coli colon bacillus) in more than 99.9% in 30 minutes
** Test conditions: Area 52 meters 3 rooms, temperature and pleasantness: Normal, Bacteria: E.coli colon bacillus
*TUV and KTR have verified that 99.99% of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis and Klebsiella pneumoniae were removed from the air conditioner blower fan after being exposed to 4 hours of UV LED lights.
*TUV has verified to remove 99% of 3 kinds of adhering bacteria(Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa).
**Intertek has verified that tobacco adhesive odor intensity is reduced from 3.6 to under 1.5 after 60 minutes. (Toluene, Ammonia, Acetic acid).
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
2260/200
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
COOLING
4way
Yes
Airflow direction control (Left & Right)
5 STEPS
Airflow direction control (Up & Down)
6 STEPS
Fan Speed
630 ~ 1,400 rpm
COMPLIANCE
Manufacturer (Importer)
LG Electronics
Product Model Name
HS30IPC
CONVENIENCE
Auto Restart
Yes
Fan Mode
Yes
Forced Switch Operation
Yes
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
Yes
Remote Controller
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
ENERGY SAVING
Active Energy Control
Yes
Dry Contact
PDRYCB000, PDRYCB300, PDRYCB500
FILTER
Pre Filter
Yes
GENERAL
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
2260/200
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
1200 x 360 x 265
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
18.5
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
950 x 832 x 330
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
64.6
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
230, 60
Refrigerant Type
R32
Cooling Capacity Max(kJ/h)
34197
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(kJ/h)
30000/7199
DEHUMIDIFICATION
Dehumidification
2.60 l/h 5.49pts/h
