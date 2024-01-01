We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
0.8HP Anti Bacterial Air Filter, Timer, Air Deflection Control, Auto Swing, Anti Corrosive Gold Fin Condenser, Energy Saving Window Type Air Conditioner
0.8HP Anti Bacterial Air Filter, Timer, Air Deflection Control, Auto Swing, Anti Corrosive Gold Fin Condenser, Energy Saving Window Type Air Conditioner
All Spec
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
-
Cooling Capacity
7,600 Kj/hr
-
Energy Efficiency Ratio
11.5 Kj/h.W
-
Power Input Cooling
660 Watts
-
Running Current
3.1 A
-
Power Supply (Φ,V,Hz)
1,230~,60
-
Refrigerant(R-22)Charge
380g
-
Noise Level - Indoor, High
52dB(A)±3
-
Noise Level - Outdoor, Max
54dB(A)±3
-
Dimension(W*H*D) mm
469*353*525
-
Dimension(W*H*D) inch
18.46*13.9*20.67
-
Net Weight - kg(lbs)
29(64)
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.