Window Type Non-Inverter Aircon

PERFORMANCE

  • Cooling - Capacity_Rate (kJ/h)

    9,000

COMPLIANCE

  • Product Model Name

    LA100FC

PERFORMANCE

  • Cooling - Power_Rate (W)

    815

  • Cooling - Power_Max (W) (Q.Label)

    1,050

  • Cooling - Current_Rate(A)

    3.7

  • Cooling - Current_Max (A) (Q.Label)

    4.8

  • EER (Min ~ Max)(kJ/W.h)

    11.0

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Refrigerant (g)

    370

  • Refrigerant (oz)

    13.1

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    High / Mid / Low

  • Filter Alarm

    Yes

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote controller

    Yes

COOLING

  • 4way

    Yes (Manual)

  • Fan Speed

    3

ENERGY SAVING

  • Energy Saving(Cooling)

    Yes

ELECTRICAL RATINGS

  • Voltage / Hz

    230V / 60Hz

FILTER

  • Dust Filter

    Yes

  • Pre Filter

    Yes

FEATURES

  • WiFi Connection

    No

  • Temperature display

  • Temp Control

    Thermistor

  • Air Diflection (Even Airflow)

    4-Way (Manual)

  • Remote controller

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Filter Alarm Function

    Yes

  • Dust & Bateria Filter

    Yes

  • Timer

    24Hr, On/Off

  • Sleep

    No

  • Energy save Function

    Yes

  • Outdoor Vent / Exhaust

    Yes

  • Mode

    High/Mid/Low

  • Fan Speed - Cooling (Included Sleep mode)

    3

  • Fan Speed - Fan Only (Included Sleep mode)

    3

  • Fan Type (ID/OD)

    Turbo/Axial

  • Chassis Type

    WL

  • Type Air Discharge

    TOP Discharge

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(kJ/h)

    9000/-

  • Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    600 x 381 x 564

  • Product Weight(kg)

    33

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    230, 60

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

OTHERS

  • Noise-Indoor dB(A) (High/Mid/Low/Sleep)

    55/54/53

  • Noise-Outdoor dB(A) (High/Mid/Low/Sleep)

    63

  • Carton (mm)-Height (mm)

    474

  • Carton (mm)-Width (mm)

    690

  • Carton (mm)-Depth (mm)

    597

  • Dimension (Include Front Grille, mm)-Height (mm)

    381

  • Dimension (Include Front Grille, mm)-Width (mm)

    600

  • Dimension (Include Front Grille, mm)-Depth (mm)

    564

  • Net Weight-(kg)

    33

  • Gross Weight -(kg)

    36

  • Gross Weight-P/No

    AKB73016012

