Window Type Non-Inverter Aircon
All Spec
PERFORMANCE
-
Cooling - Capacity_Rate (kJ/h)
9,000
COMPLIANCE
-
Product Model Name
LA100FC
PERFORMANCE
-
Cooling - Power_Rate (W)
815
-
Cooling - Power_Max (W) (Q.Label)
1,050
-
Cooling - Current_Rate(A)
3.7
-
Cooling - Current_Max (A) (Q.Label)
4.8
-
EER (Min ~ Max)(kJ/W.h)
11.0
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
-
Refrigerant (g)
370
-
Refrigerant (oz)
13.1
CONVENIENCE
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Fan Mode
High / Mid / Low
-
Filter Alarm
Yes
-
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
Yes
-
Remote controller
Yes
COOLING
-
4way
Yes (Manual)
-
Fan Speed
3
ENERGY SAVING
-
Energy Saving(Cooling)
Yes
ELECTRICAL RATINGS
-
Voltage / Hz
230V / 60Hz
FILTER
-
Dust Filter
Yes
-
Pre Filter
Yes
FEATURES
-
WiFi Connection
No
-
Temperature display
℃
-
Temp Control
Thermistor
-
Air Diflection (Even Airflow)
4-Way (Manual)
-
Remote controller
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Filter Alarm Function
Yes
-
Dust & Bateria Filter
Yes
-
Timer
24Hr, On/Off
-
Sleep
No
-
Energy save Function
Yes
-
Outdoor Vent / Exhaust
Yes
-
Mode
High/Mid/Low
-
Fan Speed - Cooling (Included Sleep mode)
3
-
Fan Speed - Fan Only (Included Sleep mode)
3
-
Fan Type (ID/OD)
Turbo/Axial
-
Chassis Type
WL
-
Type Air Discharge
TOP Discharge
GENERAL
-
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(kJ/h)
9000/-
-
Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
600 x 381 x 564
-
Product Weight(kg)
33
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
230, 60
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
OTHERS
-
Noise-Indoor dB(A) (High/Mid/Low/Sleep)
55/54/53
-
Noise-Outdoor dB(A) (High/Mid/Low/Sleep)
63
-
Carton (mm)-Height (mm)
474
-
Carton (mm)-Width (mm)
690
-
Carton (mm)-Depth (mm)
597
-
Dimension (Include Front Grille, mm)-Height (mm)
381
-
Dimension (Include Front Grille, mm)-Width (mm)
600
-
Dimension (Include Front Grille, mm)-Depth (mm)
564
-
Net Weight-(kg)
33
-
Gross Weight -(kg)
36
-
Gross Weight-P/No
AKB73016012
