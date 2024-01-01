We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.5 HP, Dual Inverter Compressor, 70% Energy Saving, Anti-bacterial Filter, Sleep Mode, Window Inverter, Fast Cooling, 10-Year Compressor Warranty
2.5 HP, Dual Inverter Compressor, 70% Energy Saving, Anti-bacterial Filter, Sleep Mode, Window Inverter, Fast Cooling, 10-Year Compressor Warranty
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
PERFORMANCE
-
Cooling - Capacity
21,000 (kJ/h)
-
Cooling - Capa. Range (Btu/h)
7,600 ~ 22,000 (kJ/h)
-
Cooling - Power (W)
2,140 ( 640 ~ 2,240)
-
Cooling - Current (A)
10.0 (3.1~10.2)
-
Cooling - EER
9.8 (9.8~11.8) (kJ/hW)
-
Cooling - Refrigerant (g)
640 (R32)
ELECTRICAL RATINGS
-
Voltage / 60 Hz
230V/60Hz
FEATURE
-
WiFi Connection
Yes
-
Temperature display
℃
-
Temp Control
Thermistor
-
Air Diflection
4-Way (Manual)
-
Remote controller
Good LCD
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Filter Alarm Function
Yes
-
Timer
24Hr,On/Off
-
Sleep
7hr,On/Off
-
Energy saver Fuction
Yes
-
Outdoor Vent / Exhaust
Yes
-
Mode
Hig /Mid/Low/Sleep
-
Fan Speed - Cooling
4
-
Fan Speed - Fan Only
4
-
Fan Type (ID/OD)
Turbo/Axial
-
Chassis Type
Slide In-Out
WT+ Chassis
-
Type Air Discharge
TOP Discharge
OTHERS
-
Noise - Indoor dB(A) (High/Mid/Low/Sleep)
62/59/55/44
-
Noise - Outdoor dB(A) (High/Mid/Low/Sleep)
67/65/63/55
-
Carton (mm) - Height
629
-
Carton (mm) - Width
747
-
Carton (mm) - Depth
771
-
Demension (Include Front Grille, mm) - Height
450
-
Demension (Include Front Grille, mm) - Width
660
-
Demension (Include Front Grille, mm) - Depth
779
-
Demension (Front Grille) - Depth
113
-
Demension (Except Front Grille, mm) - Height
450
-
Demension (Except Front Grille, mm) - Width
660
-
Demension (Except Front Grille, mm) - Depth
666
-
Net Weight (kg)
50.0
-
Gross Weight (kg)
56.0
-
Stuffing quantity (20ft/40ft/40ft High)
63/144/192
-
Compressor
DAT156MAE
CYCLE PART
-
Compressor
DAT156MAE
-
Evaporator
Φ7 544 × 3R × 15C 21FPI
-
Condenser
Φ5 561.7 × 3R × 21C 20FPI
-
Capillary Tube (ID/OD/Length/EA)
1.0/2.6/1,400/4
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.