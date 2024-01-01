Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
47" Smart TV, Web Browser, LG Apps, Smart Energy Saving, Magic Motion Remote Control, TruMotion 120Hz & Wireless HD Ready

47" Smart TV, Web Browser, LG Apps, Smart Energy Saving, Magic Motion Remote Control, TruMotion 120Hz & Wireless HD Ready

47LV5500

47" Smart TV, Web Browser, LG Apps, Smart Energy Saving, Magic Motion Remote Control, TruMotion 120Hz & Wireless HD Ready

(0)
COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    LED TV

  • Screen Size ( Inch )

    47

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1920x1080p

  • BLU Type (Backlight )

    LED

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    4,000,000:1

  • Colors Reproduction (R,G,B)

    10bit

  • Response Time(MPRT)

    2.6ms

SOUND

  • Audio Output

    10Wx2ch

  • Speaker System

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

FEATURE

  • Invisible Speaker

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • TruMotion

    120Hz

  • Simplink

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    2

  • LAN

    LAN port 1

  • PC Audio Input

    1/1

  • RS-232C

    1

DIMENSION

  • Dimension w/ Stand

    1121.4x677.8x29.9 mm

  • Dimension w/o Stand

    1121.4x746.3x256.3 mm

