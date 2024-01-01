We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
47" Smart TV, Web Browser, LG Apps, Smart Energy Saving, Magic Motion Remote Control, TruMotion 120Hz & Wireless HD Ready
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
LED TV
-
Screen Size ( Inch )
47
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1920x1080p
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
LED
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
4,000,000:1
-
Colors Reproduction (R,G,B)
10bit
-
Response Time(MPRT)
2.6ms
SOUND
-
Audio Output
10Wx2ch
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
FEATURE
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
TruMotion
120Hz
-
Simplink
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Picture Wizard
Yes
INTERFACE
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
2
-
LAN
LAN port 1
-
PC Audio Input
1/1
-
RS-232C
1
DIMENSION
-
Dimension w/ Stand
1121.4x677.8x29.9 mm
-
Dimension w/o Stand
1121.4x746.3x256.3 mm
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.