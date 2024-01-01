We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
28TL430V-PT
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Size (Inch / cm) (Multi)
27.5"/69.8 cm
-
Panel Type (Multi)
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931) (Multi)
0.68
-
Color Bit (Multi)
8bit
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors) (Multi)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch(mm) (Multi)
0.44475 x 0.44925
-
Aspect Ratio (Multi)
16:9
-
Resolution (Multi)
1366 x 768
-
Brightness (Typ.) (Multi)
200 (typ.) 140 (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original) (Multi)
1200:1 (typ.)
-
Response Time_Typ. (GTG) (Multi)
8ms
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10) (Multi)
178/178 (CR≥10)
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub (Signal Input)
No
-
DVI-D (Signal Input)
No
-
Composite (Signal Input)
Yes (1EA)
-
S-Video (Signal Input)
No
-
Component (Signal Input)
Yes (1EA)
-
HDMI (Ver.) (Signal Input)
Yes (2EA, HDMI1.4)
-
DisplayPort (Signal Input)
No
-
SCART (Signal Input)
No
-
CI Slot (Signal Input)
No
-
USB (Ver.) (Signal Input)
Yes (USB2.0)
-
[ Jack Location ] (Signal Input)
Side/Bottom
-
RCA(Audio Input)
Yes
-
PC Audio In (Audio Input)
No
-
Mic In (Audio Input)
No
-
[ Jack Location ] (Audio Intput)
Bottom
-
RCA (Audio Output)
No
-
Headphone Out (Audio Output)
No
-
Speaker Out (Audio Output)
No
-
Optical Out (Audio Output)
No
-
[ Jack Location ] (Audio Output)
Bottom
-
Digital (Tuner Input)
DVB-T/T2
-
Analog (Tuner Input)
PAL BGIDK SECAM BGDK NTSC M
-
[ Jack Location ] (Tuner Input)
Side
-
LAN (Network)
No
-
Wi-Fi (Network)
No
-
Bluetooth (Network)
No
SPEAKER
-
Type
Internal
-
Audio output
5W x 2
POWER
-
Type (w / Watt) (Input/Output)
PSU (55W)
-
Input (Input/Output)
100~240V
-
Output(for Speaker) (Input/Output)
No
-
Normal On(Typ.) (Consumption)
45W
-
DC Off(Max) (Consumption)
<0.5W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
15.63kHz~67.5kHz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
23.976Hz~70Hz
RESOLUTION
-
HDMI (PC)
1366 x 768
-
HDMI (Video)
480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Component (Video)
480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Composit (Video)
480i, 576i
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 Key
-
Key Type
Tact
-
LED Color(On mode)
Off
-
LED Color(Standby)
Red
-
[ Key Location ]
Bottom (side)
OSD
-
Country (Language)
8 Ghana, Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Morocco, Thailand, UAE,Vietnam
-
Number of Language (Language)
21 Arabic, Cantonese, English, French, German, Hebrew, Indonesian, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Maori, Persian, Russian, Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese, Bahasa Melayu, Thai, Tamil
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
sRGB (General Function)
No
-
DDC/CI (General Function)
No
-
HDCP (General Function)
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (General Function)
No
-
Remote Control (General Function)
Yes
-
Key Lock (General Function)
No
-
Plug & Play (General Function)
No
-
EPG (Accessibility)
Yes
-
Audio Guidance (Accessibility)
No
-
Teletext (Accessibility)
Yes
-
Caption (Accessibility)
No
-
Audio Description (Visual Impaired) (Accessibility)
Yes
-
Flicker Safe (Special Function)
No
-
Eye Comfort Mode (Special Function)
No
-
Gaming Mode (Special Function)
No
-
Cinema Mode (Special Function)
No
-
Divx HD player (USB Media Player) (Special Function)
Yes (without DivX codec)
-
USB AutoRun (Special Function)
No
-
PIP (Special Function)
No
-
Time Machine Ready (Special Function)
No
-
Bluetooth Audio (Special Function)
No
-
MaxxAudio (Special Function)
No
-
Screen Share (Wi-Fi Mirroring) (Special Function)
No
-
Smart Energy Saving (Special Function)
No (Energy Saving)
-
Motion Eye Care (Special Function)
No
-
USB Game (Download) Special Function)
No
-
Built-in Game (Special Function)
No
-
DLNA (Special Function)
No
-
Picture Mode (Picture)
Vivid/Standard/APS/Cinema/Soccer/Game
-
F-engine (Picture)
No
-
Triple XD engine (Picture)
No
-
ARC-PC (Picture)
16:9, 4:3
-
ARC-Video (Picture)
Original / 4:3 / 16:9 / 14:9 / Zoom / Full Wide / Just Scan
-
SRS (Sound)
No
-
Virtual surround (Sound)
No
-
Dolby Surround (Sound)
No
-
AVL (Auto Volume) (Sound)
Yes
-
Equalizer (Sound)
No (Treble/Bass)
-
Auto / Manual Clock (Time / Clock)
Yes
-
On/ Off Time (Time / Clock)
Yes
-
Sleep Timer (Time / Clock)
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep (Time / Clock)
Yes
-
Hotel Mode (Hotel mode)
No
-
TV Linker (Hotel mode)
No
-
RS232C (Hotel mode)
No
-
USB Cloning (Hotel mode)
No
COLOR
-
Front
Black Glossy
-
B/Cover
texture
-
Stand
glossy+hair line
-
Base
glossy+hair line
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Detachable
-
Tilt(Angle)
No
-
Swivel(Angle)
No
-
Height(mm)
No
-
Pivot
No
-
Dual Hinge
No
SIZE/WEIGHT
-
Set (with Stand - Dimension(W*D*H)(mm))
636 x 183 x 425
-
Set (without Stand - Dimension(W*D*H)(mm))
636 x 76 x 385
-
Box (Dimension(W*D*H)(mm))
705 x 138 x 453
-
Wall Mount (Dimension(W*D*H)(mm))
100 x 100
-
Set (with Stand - Weight(Kg))
3.2
-
Set (without Stand - Weight(Kg))
3.1
-
Box (Weight(Kg))
4.8
-
Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC) (Stuffing)
512 x 1024 x 1280
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Vertical
-
Stand Packing Type
Base Detach
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo
-
Handle
No (Hand hole)
STANDARD
-
TCO6.0
No
-
ERP
No
-
UL / cUL
No
-
TUV-GS
No
-
TUV-Ergo
No
-
TUV-Type
No
-
EPEAT
No
-
SEMKO
No
-
FCC-B
No
-
CE
No
-
EPA
No
-
KC/KCC
No
-
CCC(China)
No
-
VESA wall mount standard
No
-
ISO13406-2
No
-
ISO9241-307
No
-
Medical Certificatioin
No
-
Wndows
No
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes (attached)
-
D-Sub cable
No
-
DVI-D cable
No
-
HDMI cable
No
-
RF cable
NO
-
PC Audio cable
NO
-
RCA 3Line (Gender)
NO
-
RCA 5Line (Gender)
NO
-
Remote Controller
Yes
