37" LED LCD TV, Smart Energy Saving, Invisible Speaker & Infinite Sound
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
LCD TV
-
Screen Size ( Inch )
37
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1360x768
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
500
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
100,000:1
-
Colors Reproduction (R,G,B)
10bit
-
Full HD
Yes
VIDEO
-
AV Mode II (Cinema/Game/Sport)
Yes
SOUND
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
FEATURE
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes (15w +15w)
-
Simplink
Yes
INTERFACE
-
AV In/Out
2/1
-
RGB/PC Input
1/1
-
HDMI
Yes
-
AV In
2
-
AV Out
1
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
2
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
PC Audio Input
1/1
DIMENSION
-
Dimension w/ Stand
916x625x261 mm
-
Weight w/ Stand
10.8 kg
-
Dimension w/o Stand
916x575x77.4 mm
-
Weight w/o Stand
12.5 kg
