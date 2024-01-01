We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
98 Inch LG QNED AI QNED89 4K Smart TV 2024
webOS
Pocket-lint
LG webOS ranked the best smart TV operating system
webOS 24 UX
iF Design Award
iF Design Award ‘Winner’
*Screen image simulated.
Explore LG QNED AI's new innovations
LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Super Ultra Big Screen" are shown above the TVs. The alpha 8 AI Processor 4K is shown with orange light emanating from underneath. A red, yellow and purple spiral shape is shown between the words "Upgradeable webOS" and "webOS Re:New Program".
Super Ultra Big Screen
Experience the ultimate immersion on the biggest LG TV
A child is standing in front of a large TV displaying an image of two elephants, one adult and one baby, walking in a grassy field.
Expansive LG TV screens heighten every moment of the action. See lifelike detail up close to deepen your experience of your favorite content.
*Screen image simulated.
*QNED89 comes in a maximum of 98 inches.
QNED intelligence powers the most colossal, crisp picture
Our alpha 8 AI Processor 4K auto-optimizes audio and picture on our biggest 98 inch display so ultra-big still means ultra-sharp.
*Screen image simulated.
Feel authentic realism in every lifesize frame
AI Super Upscaling for Ultra Big Screen
AI maintains sharpness across the big screen
AI Super Upscaling enhances content to fit the ultra-large display perfectly and look astonishingly crisp.
*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85 feature AI Picture Pro and AI Super Upscaling.
**AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
***Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
Hear sound as immersive as the screen
Lifelike sound and screen fill the room
Hear every breath and beat, as the 9.1.2 virtual surround sound system fills your space with rich, soundstage quality audio.
LG TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.
Impactful sound resonates
AI processor refinements give your sound a dynamic boost packed with power.
A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.
Sound suits whatever you watch
Adaptive Sound Control balances the audio according to the genre in real-time for rich clarity.
LG TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the space.
*Screen images simulated.
**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
***Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
The bigger the view, the finer the clarity
Precision dimming technology controls hundreds of dimming blocks, using full array local dimming to produce an even sharper picture and reveal hidden details.
*Screen images simulated.
**QNED99, QNED90, and QNED89 feature Precision Dimming Technology.
Sharper, vibrant color heightens your immersion
Be mesmerized by incredibly crisp, colorful picture quality, as big and vivid as the world around you.
*QNED89, QNED85 and QNED80 feature QNED Color.
Cinema Screen
Slim the bezel, supersize the screen
Maximize your view with a slimmer bezel for edge-to-edge cinematic immersion.
*Screen image simulated.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.
**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
***Screen images simulated.
Every year, a new TV for 5 years
The webOS logo hovering in the center on a black background, and the space below is illuminated with the logo colors of red, orange, and yellow. The words "webOS Re:New Program" are below the logo.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.
Get total connectivity from your TV
*Screen images simulated.
**Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
***Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in, and may vary by region, and language.
****LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
*****Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and may vary depending on products and regions.
******Chromecast built-in service may not yet be available at the time of purchase of OLED CS4, but you will be able to enjoy the service after installing webOS software updates.
*Screen images simulated.
**Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same.
***Support for 2 screen / 4 screen mode varies by model and country. (3&4 screen mode is available only with M4 and G4 series.)
Your TV knows what you love
*Screen images simulated.
**Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
***An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the home screen will only display up to 10 profiles.
****Supported features, menus, and apps above may vary by country and upon release.
*****For you keyword' in AI Concierge can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
******Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
*******Always Ready feature is available with LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and 86NANO80.
********Google Calendar service will be supported later this year.
*The functions and features in Magic Remote may vary by region and language.
Syncs with how you watch
A picture tailored to your taste
Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.
The outstanding soundbar worthy of the LG QNED AI
WOW Interface
Simplicity at your fingertips
Access WOW Interface on LG TV for simple soundbar control, like modes, profiles, and handy features.
A remote control pointed at an LG TV showing settings on the right side of the screen.
WOW Orchestra
Every picture is perfectly on pitch
WOW Orchestra brings the unique sound of your LG Soundbar and LG QNED together in synergy.
LG TV and LG soundbar mounted on the wall in a living room and bright shape graphics all around the room.
WOWCAST Built-in
Watch your TV with zero mess in sight.
Break up with wires and hear the full potential of your LG Soundbar's audio quality with WOWCAST.
LG TV and LG soundbar mounted on the wall with a white Wi-Fi symbol graphic in the middle.
*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
****WOW Interface Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 and QNED80.
*****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85.
******WOWCAST Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85.
*******QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 models of 80 inches and higher can be matched with S90TY, S90TR and S70.
Amplify movie thrills and
broaden gaming skills
See vivid movie scenes in
mind-blowing scale
Immerse yourself in the most authentic cut. FILMMAKER Mode delivers movies just as the director intended with precise settings.
A man in a dark editing studio looking at an LG TV displaying the sunset. On the right bottom of the image is a FILMMAKER Mode logo.
*Screen images simulated.
**FILMMAKER Mode is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
Maximize the wonder with all-encompassing immersion
Experience the cinema at home. HDR10 Pro delivers the intended look of any film with precise color and contrast.
A family sat on the floor of a low-lit living room by a small table, looking up at an LG TV mounted on the wall showing the Earth from space.
*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.
A rich array of content ready to watch
*Screen images simulated.
**Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.
***Separate subscription and its related entities are required for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+.
****Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
Set your sights on colossal victories
*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium and VRR.
**QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and QNED80 feature GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.
***VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
****HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*****Support for HGiG may vary by country.
Controls right where you need them
Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.
A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.
*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on.
**Screen images simulated.
Access to all your favorite games
Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.
A Boosteroid home screen image showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails in right.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.
***Boosteroid subscription may be required.
Discover LG QNED AI's vision for tomorrow
LG QNED packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
**Bottom Bracket for all QNED and Full Back Cover for QNED85(65/55/50") are made with recycled plastic.
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K QNED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Upscaling
α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
Precision Dimming
-
Motion
Motion Pro
-
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
GAMING
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
2182 x 1258 x 110.4
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
2182 x 1358 x 464.6
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
2395 x 1633 x 285
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
1826 x 464.6
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
61.2
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
65.1
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
103.0
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
800 x 400
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
40W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.2 channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 110~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote MR24
-
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.