LG ULTRA HD TV
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
UHD TV
PICTURE
-
Resolution
3840x2160p
-
Picture Mode
8 Modes
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
SOUND
-
Sound Mode
6 Modes
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes
FEATURE
-
Cinema 3D
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Headphone
Yes
-
AV In/Out
Yes
-
RF Antena
PAL System
-
AV In
Yes
-
HDMI MHL
Yes
-
HDMI ARC
Yes
-
HDMI HDCP2.2 Input
Yes
-
Optical Digital Audio Out
Yes
-
USB in
Yes (2.0)
-
LAN Port
Yes
DIMENSION
-
Dimension w/ Stand
900 x 568 x 217 mm
-
Weight w/ Stand
10.7 kg
-
Dimension w/o Stand
900 x 529 x 48.0 mm
-
Weight w/o Stand
10.4 kg
